La Crosse Police Department receives $38,000 in federal grant; area receives over $2.5 million

The La Crosse Police Department has received a grant from the federal government to help offset spending related to COVID-19 equipment and supplies.

The $38,850 grant was awarded by the Department of Justice through its COVID Assistance Supplemental funding grant, and will specifically help pay for equipment and supplies that police will need to purchase as it continues its work through the pandemic.

This funding is separate from the CARES Act funding that Gov. Tony Evers is distributing to municipalities, which could also help the police and other departments offset unbudgeted spending.

The city of La Crosse will receive $848,595 and La Crosse County will receive $1,942,516 in Evers’ “Routes to Recovery” grant, which was announced May 27. Awards were based on population.