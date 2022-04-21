La Crosse pools will return this summer at full capacity, no mask requirement

Swimmers heading for the city of La Crosse pools this summer will return to a pre-pandemic atmosphere.

Officials told the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday that the pools will return to their full capacity and that visitors will no longer need to wear masks.

In 2020, the city closed all three of its pools due to the pandemic. The pools reopened last summer, but only at 50% capacity and visitors were required to wear a mask in the locker rooms and lobby areas, and encouraged to on the pool deck.

Additionally, staffing at the pools is looking better than last summer.

The pools will have 40 returning staff members, compared to the eight that returned last summer. Additionally, 15-16 new staff members have been hired so far with more openings available.

One position will be adjusted this year after the state newly requires all individuals working water slides to be above the age of 16. Because of this, the position of pool-side attendant and cashier will be split into two positions. The youngest age for a cashier is 14.

The pools will also return to three week swimming lessons this summer.

All three pools will open for the season on June 4.

Information on registration, hours of operation and more can by found on the city's website.

