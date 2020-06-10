La Crosse Public Library lays off 15, furloughs 8 amid citywide budget cuts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The La Crosse Public Library laid off 15 of its employees and furloughed eight more on Wednesday, as departments across the city are forced to cut budgets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library was required to cut $525,000 from its budget, the largest dollar amount among departments, during the city's plan to slash $4.42 million in expenses.

Of the 15 librarians, associates, assistants and support staff that are being permanently laid off, 11 of them are part-time and four of them are full-time.

In addition, eight full-time employees are being forced to take three-month furloughs, according to a library employee.

"It is our amazing and award-winning staff who make the library the treasure that it is," the library shared in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.