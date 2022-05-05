La Crosse received second notice for assessment noncompliance due to 'miscommunication,' staff said

The city of La Crosse received its second notice from the state for being out of compliance with its property assessments last fall, a notice that expedited the upcoming city-wide revaluation, but city staff said it is still on track to correct the issue.

According to a letter dated January 2022 and shared with the Finance & Personnel Committee on Thursday, the city received a second notice from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on Nov. 4, 2021, indicating the city was still not up to date on its property assessments.

The city has been aware of its non-compliance status for some time now, though the exact window of time the city had to correct the issue was miscommunicated within the assessor's office, staff stated.

The state requires all properties to have assessed values within 10% of market value once every five years, meaning its estimated value must fall within a price range of similar properties. If found out of compliance with these standards, municipalities have five years to correct the issue.

The letter, sent by lead property appraisal specialist Shannon Neumann to city leadership earlier this year, stated that the city has been out of compliance for five consecutive years and that if an assessment was not completed this year, the state would conduct its own revaluation.

A state-run revaluation was estimated to cost more than a million dollars, at the expense of the city, and would mean the state attempting a full inspection on every property in the city.

Neumann, who is new to her role, told the committee that she was unaware the city had already received its first notice of non-compliance with the state.

In her previous role in the assessor's office, Neumann said she was under the impression that the city had been deemed non-compliant in 2019, but it was actually when the city received its first notice — a separate action that comes after the initial non-compliance news — something she said was not communicated by her predecessor.

"I knew that we had time. So what I was planning on doing was doing a revaluation for 2023, not knowing that the person before me had already received a first notice," Neumann said.

She said she was "quite surprised and alarmed" when the city received the second notice in November, realizing there was less time to complete the revaluation than previously thought.

But it wasn't a total scramble, Neumann said, saying she had already been working with contractors from Forward Appraisal, LLC, who were working on assessments for the city's commercial properties. The group has agreed to help the city with its full revaluation of both commercial and residential properties this year.

"We haven't been sitting on our hands doing nothing," Neumann said. "It's just that there was miscommunications on how to get the funding going."

The city announced through the mayor's office in February that a city-wide revaluation would be done to meet compliance.

The revaluation will cost $120,000, according to a resolution, money that will come from the city's contingency fund. Forward Appraisal will be paid $75,000 for its work.

"Thank you for being proactive, and I think this is a learning experience for everyone," council president Barb Janssen told Neumann Thursday. "There's been a lot of transition in city hall, and so I think you've made the best of this."

