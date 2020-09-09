 Skip to main content
La Crosse receives $1.37 million in state public transit grant
MTU

City Council member Barb Janssen gets off the bus after a ride-along in September 2018. The MTU is planning to add five more buses to its fleet, pending final approval next week from the La Crosse Common Council. 

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune file photo

The city of La Crosse was one of eight Wisconsin cities awarded state funds to support its public transit system Wednesday.

La Crosse was awarded a $1,373,000 grant to help boost its public transit system, including to aid in purchasing two new buses for its fleet.

In total, the new grant program awarded more than $18 million for cities across the state — Beloit, Wausau, Sheboygan, Madison, Eau Claire, Racine and Green Bay — and will help purchase a total of 34 new buses.

"Wisconsinites from Beloit to Eau Claire depend on reliable public transit systems for everything from getting to work or school safety," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

"It is not only a more sustainable form of travel, but it is also an economic driver, and this critical investment will support communities across our state," Evers said.

The grants are made possible through settlement money from Volkswagen, which sold buses for nearly a decade that violated the federal Clean Air Act and was required to pay the state of Wisconsin $67.1 million to offset the pollution it caused.

Earlier this year, the city of La Crosse was able to purchase five new buses for its fleet in-part because of the the Volkswagen Mitigation Program.

