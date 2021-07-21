La Crosse receives $430K grant for recovery house run by those with substance abuse experience

The La Crosse community has received a new federal grant to help fund a peer-run respite site where individuals can begin their recovery from substance abuse with the help of people with lived experiences of the disease.

La Crosse Lighthouse announced Wednesday that it received a $431,500 federal block grant to fund the program, which advocates say has been in the works for around six years and fills a major gap in services in the community.

"The rates are going up and up and up for those that have died of drug abuse, and we have to stop that. We can turn a corner and at the same time provide recovery," said Scott Mihalovic, president of the board of directors for Lighthouse.

"Our hope is to provide them a home-like situation, a nurturing environment that will allow them to begin their recovery. And we say in the business: 'When it's their day.' When it's their day they can come to us and get that start that they need, with people that have lived this life," Mihalovic said.

La Crosse Lighthouse started in 2015, an extension of what was the La Crosse County Heroin Task Force and now the Alliance to HEAL. The group has been solely focused on establishing a short-term safe house for those battling addiction and mental health.