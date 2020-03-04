La Crosse receives $1 million for new road project

The city of La Crosse will receive $1 million to redo two North Side streets in the industrial park.
Palace and Larson streets were listed as one of the roadway projects the state and DOT will fund this year, with a one-time supplemental funding program dedicated to local transportation projects.
"No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads," said Gov. Tony Evers at a press conference in Green Bay Wednesday morning, where he announced the funding alongside Wisconsin DOT officials.
More than 150 Wisconsin communities received grant awards, totaling in $75 million. Communities submitted applications to the grant listing projects they needed help with. The state matched the award dollars up to 90 percent.
Infrastructure was a big part of Evers's biennial budget, accounting for $465 million dedicated to highways, local roads and transit aids.
"It's great to see Governor Evers is ensuring these grants are being invested right here in western Wisconsin," said Democratic Senator Jennifer Shilling in a statement, "where back-to-back summers of significant flooding have severely impacted local roads and bridges."
The project for the two streets will begin in May and wrap up in early November, according to city engineer Jamie Hassemer, who said this road is deserving of the grant.
"The pavement out there is in very, very rough shape," he said. "It's time to do it."
The two roads run through La Crosse's industrial park, which is home to Kwik Trip's headquarters, auto shops, screen printers and Trane's commercial sales office.
Because of the high truck and semi traffic the streets endure, they're "definitely in need of much-needed repair and replacement."
The two roads also reside in the marshlands and floodplains of the North Side.
This time around, the city will use concrete instead of asphalt to cover the road, which is made to endure industrial traffic more, lasting between 35 and 50 years, Hassemer said.
The project will only extend between Kwik Trip Way and Hauser Street, not addressing the stretch of Palace Street west of the train tracks. It also will include improvements on the bike and pedestrian usage of the roadways, according to the release from Evers' office.
Hassemer said the last estimate for this project was nearing $2 million.
"It's actually ecstatic that we can get a grant like that," he said.
Area projects to receive state transportation grants
|County
|Project name
|Amount of grant
|La Crosse
|Palace and Larson streets in La Crosse
|$1 million
|La Crosse
|Bridges on county highways YY, I and T
|$314,997.20
|Monroe
|Ogden Road in town of Jefferson
|$938,590.20
|Monroe
|Oakland Road in town of Portland
|$327,263.29
|Vernon
|Hickory Ridge Road in town of Genoa
|$55,325.69
|Vernon
|Bridge on Dudley Hill Road in town of Harmony
|$51,132.15
|Vernon
|Elm Avenue in Hillsboro
|$400,000
|Trempealeau
|Sonsalla Bridge in town of Trempealeau
|$275,967.93
|Jackson
|West Indies Road in town of North Bend
|$427,096.37
