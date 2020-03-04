La Crosse receives $1 million for new road project

"The pavement out there is in very, very rough shape," he said. "It's time to do it."

The two roads run through La Crosse's industrial park, which is home to Kwik Trip's headquarters, auto shops, screen printers and Trane's commercial sales office.

Because of the high truck and semi traffic the streets endure, they're "definitely in need of much-needed repair and replacement."

The two roads also reside in the marshlands and floodplains of the North Side.

This time around, the city will use concrete instead of asphalt to cover the road, which is made to endure industrial traffic more, lasting between 35 and 50 years, Hassemer said.

The project will only extend between Kwik Trip Way and Hauser Street, not addressing the stretch of Palace Street west of the train tracks. It also will include improvements on the bike and pedestrian usage of the roadways, according to the release from Evers' office.

Hassemer said the last estimate for this project was nearing $2 million.

"It's actually ecstatic that we can get a grant like that," he said.

