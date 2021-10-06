La Crosse redistricting map heads to city council for vote, officials see it as a compromise

A map redrawing the city's voting wards will head to the La Crosse Common Council next week, and officials say it's a compromise to a difficult redistricting process they faced.

The new map reduces the amount of wards the city has from 35 to 26 and keeps 13 aldermanic districts, and members of the Redistricting Committee struggled over the decision to remain coterminous with the county's map, which means three current council members will be moved out of their districts.

Remaining coterminous in this case means that the boundaries of the 13 city aldermanic and county supervisory districts align, and committee members identified it as critical in order to avoid voter confusion.

"I don't love this district plan. I think we did what we could with the timeline and the constraints," council member Mackenzie Mindel said at Tuesday night's Judiciary & Administration meeting. She served on the Redistricting Committee and has been vocal about the thorniness of the situation.

The city faced a tight turnaround for its new maps, like most of Wisconsin in this decennial process after 2020 census data was released late amid the pandemic and what was typically a months-long process was condensed into only weeks.

Municipalities in La Crosse County had only one month to complete their map before it must be submitted by Oct. 25. Final maps will be approved at the county and local levels in November.

The map heading before the Common Council this month would specifically displace council members Justice Weaver, District 5, Chris Kahlow, District 6, and Jennifer Trost, District 11 — all three of which voted to approve the map at the J&A meeting without discussion.

All of them would be able to serve out the remainder of their terms, but would either need to move in order to run again in their district or make a bid for their new one when it was up for re-election. Kahlow under this plan and her current address would be shifted into District 8, where she would potentially run against Mindel in 2024.

Mindel flagged several other concerns she had with the map, saying some districts disproportionately grouped wealthier populations together. She also asked if the colors of the map could be adjusted to better serve those with visual impairments.

Despite these concerns, officials have so far seemed to agree that it's the best option born out of a complex situation.

"I think this plan is the best plan that we could have given the circumstances," Mindel said.

The map was unanimously approved by J&A and will go before the council next Thursday.

