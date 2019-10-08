La Crosse Republicans rallied outside Rep. Ron Kind’s downtown office Monday to demand that he and other House Democrats drop the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
“The only thing the president has done wrong is winning an election he wasn’t supposed to win,” said Brian Westrate, treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. Westrate’s words were met with applause from the roughly 30 residents who crowded the intersection of Fifth and Jay streets, waving flags and holding signs in support of the president:
“END THE WITCH HUNT!”
“WE STAND WITH TRUMP!”
“KEEP USA GREAT!”
The rally was part of the national “Stop the Madness” campaign, a response to calls that Trump be impeached over his request that Ukraine investigate former vice president and current Democratic primary frontrunner Joe Biden.
“The president has been embattled from the day he was elected,” said Bill Feehan, chairman of the Third Congressional District for the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “They started these endless investigations, like the Russia collusion investigation, which went nowhere. Then they called on Mueller to testify, and they couldn’t find anything there. Now, they’re starting this ridiculous investigation into his phone call with Ukraine.
“We’re here today to say that it’s time to stop the madness. It’s time for Democrats in Congress to get back to work for the American people.”
Kind, who has represented Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District since 1997, is one of eight House Democrats who have yet to publicly endorse impeachment, though he has expressed support for the investigation itself.
A spokesperson for Kind declined to provide a statement Monday, referring reporters to the congressman’s previous comments on the impeachment inquiry.
You have free articles remaining.
“As we continue to learn more details about the president’s alarming actions, I remain extremely concerned that the president actively coerced a foreign government to meddle in our election and then tried to cover it up,” the statement reads. “It’s more vital than ever for Congress to get all the facts it can and I will continue to support Congress’s ongoing investigations into the whistleblower complaint. As a former special prosecutor, I believe it is important for Congress to complete its investigation before we make any decision of this magnitude.”
Those who attended Monday’s rally said Kind and other House Democrats should pay less attention to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and more attention to the economy and national security.
Feehan said Congress should pass the tabled United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and begin working on a bill that would help fortify the southern border.
“Democrats have lectured us for 20 years about the importance of security on the Mexican border, and now, they refuse to support the president’s efforts,” Feehan said. “These are issues that affect the people of Wisconsin. Kind talks about wanting to help farmers in the 3rd District, well, a big way to do that would be to pass the USMCA.”
Local Trump allies noted how the historically blue Third District turned red in the 2016 presidential election, and they argued that Kind’s support for the Ukraine investigation defies the will of area voters.
The only way Trump should be removed from office, they said, is if someone beats him in 2020.
“Congressman Kind needs to listen to his constituents,” Anthony Carver, 37, said. Of the 30 or so residents who attended the rally, Carver was the only one to agree to an interview.
“(Kind) has no right to overturn the decision that we made in 2016, because I think there’s a silent majority that supports Trump,” he said. “I want to be a part of that, and I want people to see that it exists.”
As much as the rally was a celebration of Trump, it was also a rebuke of Kind.
Feehan described the longtime representative as too liberal for local conservatives and too conservative for local liberals, a politician dodging arrows from the left and from the right.
He said he is optimistic about a Republican winning the Third District seat in 2020, something that has not happened in 25 years.
“To Ron Kind, I say that the road to re-election will not be nearly as easy this time,” Feehan said. “You will have an opponent, and the people of the 3rd Congressional District will have a choice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
I'm just impressed that they spelled witch correctly.
True believers. Good luck, fools!
Always amazes me how republicans can yak on at length about what Democrats want. All of it false of course. Adding false items to a list makes it seem stronger, more powerful. Unfortunately when it is shown to be false they only look weaker and sillier. That guy shoulda just come out and claimed it was his "great and unmatched wisdom".
Outside of smear tactics the Democrats really don't have anything. They sure don't want to talk about the economy LOL. Democrat-Socialist 2020 Platform & Goals:
-End all deportations of illegal aliens (if you get here, you stay.)
-Voting rights for non citizens.
-Massive tax increases.
-Pack the courts with radical liberal judges (Like the 9th circuit)
-Increase refugee's from the third world.
-Non citizens allowed to hold public office.
-Socialism.
-Open Borders.
-Sanctuary Cities.
-Decriminalize illegal entry into our country.
-De-fund & terminate Border Patrol & ICE.
-Disarming Americans.
-Free abortions for all (Taxpayer funded)
-Green new deal.
-End of Electoral College
-Free medicare care for all including non citizens (taxpayer funded)
-Raise minimum wage (expect massive reduction in full time jobs & loss of health care benefits)
-!00% free college for all, including non citizens. (tax payer funded)
-Reparations for every rac "harmed" by the white man.
-Convicts, terrorists voting.
-Susie & Bobby using the same restrooms.
-Late term abortions up to 9 months.
-Infanticide.
-Pay check for every person in the US even if they choose not to work.
(From the Democrat's themselves. View their speeches / debates on you tube. Pay particular attention to when the moderator asks the candidates to "raise your hand" if in favor questions.) The choice is yours.
Wow! THIRTY people attended this massive rally! Now THAT is an effective warning bell to the Democratic Party that the Trump magic is not dead, it remains a colossal political dreadnought that make it risky to oppose. If 30 or so people in La Crosse show up for this, think of the size of a crowd in NYC. Two thousand? Three thousand? Biggest ever, one would suppose, by Trumpian standards. The greatest display of political loyalty in the history of this country. Maybe ANY country. Perfect. Just perfect.
“Congressman Kind needs to listen to his constituents,” Anthony Carver, 37, said. Of the 30 or so residents who attended the rally, Carver was the only one to agree to an interview.
I can give you a pretty reason why the other 29 didn't want to be interviewed, they are afraid to admit they support someone as loathsome as Trump. As far as Kind listening to his constituents, obviously Mr. Carver doesn't realize that the 30 MAGA cult members who were there are not representative of the beliefs of this community. A few of us actually watch something other than Fox News to get our information.
The Republican Party should be absolutely ashamed about Trump's conduct. The orange haired one makes Nixon look like a choir boy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.