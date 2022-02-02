 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse residents have until Feb. 15 to provide input on ARPA spending

The city of La Crosse has put a deadline on when community members can provide input on how it should spend its roughly $22 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Residents can submit comments no later than Feb. 15, according to a statement sent from the mayor's office on Wednesday.

"A deadline for submittals is necessary to develop a comprehensive list of projects for approval by the city council and that meets compliance requirements of the federal government," the statement said.

The city has recently allocated its remaining funds into project categories, and staff is now working on developing specific projects within those groups using community input to guide them.

About $3 million has also already been spent on nonprofits, library staff and emergency shelter. Specific awards to nonprofits are expected to be announced "soon," the mayor's statement said.

Community members can submit proposals, ideas or comments on ARPA spending at the city's website by heading to bit.ly/3gkkl0E.

Input can also be provided by calling 608-789-7512 or emailing arpa@cityoflacrosse.org. Letters can also be mailed to the mayor with input, and residents can also contact their alderman with ideas.

