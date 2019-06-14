Chief Ronald J. Tischer will step down as the city of La Crosse Police Department chief to assume command of the Payson Police Department in Arizona effective July 29, according to a press release.
Tischer, who has served as the city of La Crosse Police Department’s chief since 2012 and has about 25 years of law enforcement experience in Wisconsin, will replace Payson’s retiring police chief, Donald Engler. Engler's last day will be July 26, said LaRon Garrett, town manager of the Town of Payson.
A spokesperson from the La Crosse mayor's office said the city do not have an official statement and has not received a letter of resignation from Tischer.
The La Crosse Police Department also said it's unable to provide a statement at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.