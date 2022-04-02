La Crosse School Board candidates talk facilities ahead of Tuesday's election

Six candidates are on the ticket for La Crosse School Board on Tuesday, April 5.

These candidates were narrowed down in a primary earlier this year and are competing to fill three seats on the board. Members of the board serve three-year terms.

This election promises turnover as only one incumbent, current president Juan Jimenez, is running for reelection.

After answering a series of questions before the February primary, the Tribune asked the candidates the following question:

The district has mapped out a number of plans for its facilities as enrollment continues to decline, some of which include combining high schools. Which path forward for the district’s buildings and facilities do you support and why?

Bellow are the candidates’ responses.

Kimberly Krejchik

I don’t think enough information has been presented to the general public to answer this question. I look forward to learning about each building and the recommendations that have been made for remodeling or abandoning. The district’s projection for students is only for the next 5 years. I want to make sure that we will not get rid of buildings now and then need to build again in the future as population goes up again. I am not opposed to consolidation if that is what is best for the school district.

Kent Stein

I believe that the initial survey results indicate that we should seriously consider consolidating to one facility given the decline in enrollment and increasing budgetary requirements. However, updated feasibility studies should be conducted given the current economic state, projected long term inflation, and building materials cost especially if the proposed site of a consolidated facility is a brand new site which it may be to provide the best access possibilities for the most amount of students. Since the economy has taken a significant downturn with commodities increasing and labor becoming a challenge, it may be best to delay a consolidation unless it could proven to be a cost benefit even in the current environment.

Juan Jimenez (i)

The Long-Range Facility Planning process is a key component to our fiscal health within the school district. If I recall, we have about $70 million in maintenance upkeep needs; however, we can only budget about $1 million per year for upkeep. By the way, this amount is just to upkeep our facilities—this is not to upgrade them to ensure we have next century teaching and learning facilities. That cost is higher.

Declining enrollments mean lower operating revenues. Budgets become tighter and more complicated with increased utility costs and rising inflation. We must reduce and right-size our facilities. We must move forward with a plan the community believes is affordable and supports the current and future learning needs of our student-age population. Our community gave us valuable information in the last survey we sent out. We plan on asking our community members for more input in another, more detailed survey soon.

I urge each person to consider what path forward they believe will allow the district to continue its trend of fiscal stability while providing students learning spaces to achieve whatever academic and career goal(s) they set for themselves. Taking action is the only path forward I can support.

Merideth Garcia

This is a complex issue, and I appreciate the school board’s efforts to be transparent about the decision-making process through listening sessions, surveys, and information posted to their website.

I completed the community survey that the school board sent out, and I know the results indicated that the community supports taking some action to update and streamline the use of our facilities. If you look at the school district page with the reports detailing the finances, potential impacts, and possibilities, you begin to get a sense of the scale of this project and the importance of considering it from multiple angles. I know the board is planning to send out another survey soon, and any plan that the board votes to implement will need strong community support.

I graduated from a small, rural, public high school in Vernon, Texas, and I taught at large, urban, public high schools in Austin, Texas. There were pros and cons to both, and the research is divided on how much impact school size, in and of itself, has on student performance and dropout rates. With that in mind, I’m most concerned about preserving small class sizes, retaining employees, and keeping student commutes reasonable.

Katie Berkedal

I think all the proposed long-range facility plans need more community input, and I applaud the current school board for their plan to facilitate that process. If consensus builds in the community around combining schools, I would be a strong advocate for ensuring the plan thoughtfully addresses the following concerns: class size, staff retention, equitable location, and extracurricular opportunities. This could be a big change to the district that will impact families and neighborhoods. As such, it will require taking time to carefully consider all options and an openness for community input.

Mary LaMothe

Recently we were asked if La Crosse’s High Schools should be combined. My response was “No.” As of today, the cost of property site acquisition, demolition and building costs and bussing costs would be very high. Inflation is at 4.7%, building materials costs have increased 12.2% YTD after climbing 4.5% over the same period in 2020, we have building materials shortages, and a labor shortage in the building trades. Add the additional cost of more bus drivers, with more children riding buses, which increases liability insurance costs. After reviewing the La Crosse Study by Bray Architects (344 pages), one needs to determine the district’s ACTUAL NEEDS versus WANTS. We can best serve the needs of our students by determining genuine need in open forums rather than by surveys. Empower parents in this decision. Rather than build right now, basic maintenance projects should be calculated and addressed. All options need to be explored, because ultimately, local tax burden accounts for roughly 41.5% of school operating funds. Raising property taxes by building new schools during high inflation, while enrollment is decreasing is impractical.

To read bio information and past responses from the candidates, visit LaCrosseTribune.com or use the QR code. For voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

