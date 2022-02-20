La Crosse School Board race brings stronger turnout than expected in primary

While voters don’t typically show up in swarms for spring primaries, the race for La Crosse Board of Education last week brought out more people than expected.

Tuesday’s primary was not a countywide election and only about half of the county was able to vote, and La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer had predicted a turnout closer to 10% — so the 16.48% turnout came as a surprise.

“We were rather shocked at some areas where the school district race pulled out a lot of voters,” Dankmeyer said, saying it was “definitely more than we were expecting.”

It was a better turnout than the 2018 spring primary, which was a countywide race and drew out 14.31% of registered voters.

About 5,000 voters cast a total of 16,296 votes in the school board race that advanced six candidates onto April’s election. Voters could vote for up to three candidates since there are three seats up for election.

Additionally, Dankmeyer said the race for District 7 on the La Crosse County Board — the only one of 30 that needed a primary race — had a turnout of 30%. A total of 781 ballots were cast in that race.

Outside of the city of La Crosse, the town of Shelby had the best turnout with 20%. The town of Medary was close behind with a turnout of about 17% and the towns of Campbell, Greenfield and Washington all had between a 11-12% turnout.

Dankmeyer said the race gave clerks and election officials a chance to brush up on all things elections as it’s been almost a year since the last one was held in the county.

“So we will be prepared for the April 5 election,” Dankmeyer said, which she expects to have a “much higher” turnout.

