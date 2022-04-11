La Crosse Schools and county looking to team up on neighborhood child care program

La Crosse County and the School District of La Crosse are hoping to collaborate on a neighborhood child care program using COVID relief funds.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel presented a budgeted plan to the La Crosse County Board on Monday, which calls for installing two child care centers at two elementary schools.

It's estimated that implementing the proposal will require about $377,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for its first year. Child care is an area the board has already earmarked to support using ARPA funds, and the group will vote next week on whether to spend the money on this specific proposal.

"We feel that an investment at that earliest age for our children through that high quality child care will make a positive, generational impact on our children and our community," Engel said.

The program has multiple facets, but one of its largest goals is to provide affordable and accessible child care to families experiencing poverty.

Engel said the district wants to place child care centers at Northside and Hintgen Elementary Schools, each with the capacity to serve 30 kids ranging from six weeks to four years old.

The district is hoping to hone in on certain neighborhoods in the city where there are "child care deserts," and Engel said that through his work he's found that most people want child care near their home, not work.

About half of the spaces at these centers would be reserved for children of school district staff, and the other half for families experiencing poverty.

State support is likely to help lower the costs for families in need, but the district also estimates that there will be about $137,000 annually needed to offset the support to impoverished families.

Engel said that this model will in-part be cost efficient because the district currently has space at its existing facilities due to declining enrollment, meaning well-kept buildings with amenities such as maintenance, food service and more are already there to be used.

"We just have empty classrooms, essentially," Engel said. "We can free up some space for child care in facilities that already exist."

About $190,000 is estimated to be used for one-time renovation and resource fees at both locations.

Additionally, the plan is aimed at improving the region's workforce both broadly and in the child care sector.

The district hopes to link its students interested in a career in child care with the daycare centers and local technical colleges that can help them gain their certificates.

Engel said that currently, students can sometimes earn their child care certification as early as their junior year and their lead teacher certifications by the time they graduate. He said he hopes the district could produce 60 students a year with their child care credentials.

The district wants $5,000 annually to offer tuition support for child care classes at Western Technical College to its students.

Because there will be fewer overhead costs from reusing the school's facilities, the district hopes to use that extra funding to pay the workers at the child care centers between $15-18 an hour.

Engel said it's still unclear whether the district itself would hire, pay and provide benefits for the child care employees or whether it would contract out to another existing child care provider that would manage the centers.

Additionally, the district hopes this will help attract more workers to the district, and more generally, child care has been deemed an essential step in helping people get back to work around the region.

"It's also expandable to any school district," Engel said. He pointed to other districts outside of La Crosse County such as Blair-Taylor and Arcadia that have implemented similar programs.

"While I'm thinking about it through the lens of the School District of La Crosse, there's no reason that any other school district in the county couldn't do the same," Engel said.

County associate administrator Jane Klekamp said staff would be reaching out to other districts in the next week with the proposal.

In total, Klekamp said, the ARPA funding could support four child care centers. That would mean if the two centers in the La Crosse School District were approved, two more could be implemented at other districts around the county.

Engel said he thought the only major hurdle other districts might find is facility space, but that otherwise it could be a program that fits in with other schools in the region. He said that it would hopefully be easier for them to try and replicate now that La Crosse has done some of the heavy lifting.

While the ARPA funding could help this program get off the ground, it's only one-time funding, and keeping this going beyond a few years will take fundraising, Engel said.

But said there has already been interest from community members who are interested in donating and supporting this program.

The La Crosse County Board will vote on a resolution to approve these funds next week.

If approved, Engel said that, while it's an "aggressive" timeline, he would hope to have the child care centers open by Sept. 1.

"We can't afford to wait a day," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information on the county's ARPA allocations.

