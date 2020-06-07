La Crosse seeks public input for updated Safe Routes to School draft plan by June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of La Crosse is updating its Safe Routes to School plan and is asking members of the public to give feedback on some of its policy and infrastructure proposals.

The plan, which was last updated in 2007, helps initiate new infrastructure, programs and policies that make walking or biking to school safer for students.

“The plan is important because we want to keep kids walking and biking to school, and this is the way to do it,” said Linda Lee, the chair of the city committee leading the initiative.

New updates to the plan include new infrastructure, such as modernized crosswalk markings, pedestrian islands, curb bump-outs, flashing crosswalk beacons and advanced yield lines.

But the plan also calls for more policies that can help promote safer walking and biking for students.

“I think one of the things that people might be surprised at, they might look at the plan as laying out new crosswalks or new stop signs or things like that,” said James Longhurst, a member of the committee and avid biker.

“But the plan also talks about policies and programs, not just physical changes to the streets,” he said.