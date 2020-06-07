La Crosse seeks public input for updated Safe Routes to School draft plan by June 15

The city of La Crosse is updating its Safe Routes to School plan and is asking members of the public to give feedback on some of its policy and infrastructure proposals.
The plan, which was last updated in 2007, helps initiate new infrastructure, programs and policies that make walking or biking to school safer for students.
“The plan is important because we want to keep kids walking and biking to school, and this is the way to do it,” said Linda Lee, the chair of the city committee leading the initiative.
New updates to the plan include new infrastructure, such as modernized crosswalk markings, pedestrian islands, curb bump-outs, flashing crosswalk beacons and advanced yield lines.
But the plan also calls for more policies that can help promote safer walking and biking for students.
“I think one of the things that people might be surprised at, they might look at the plan as laying out new crosswalks or new stop signs or things like that,” said James Longhurst, a member of the committee and avid biker.
“But the plan also talks about policies and programs, not just physical changes to the streets,” he said.
Policy suggestions in the plan include things like starting school days later or staggering release times to limit the amount of cars that show up at one time, and emphasizing the importance of creating safe routes that are equitable for all students in the city.
One of the biggest suggested changes to the plan was to identify “unusual hazardous transportation areas” in the city, which hasn’t been done since 1977, Longhurst said.
These areas identify what neighborhoods might limit a student’s ability to walk or bike to school if they can’t take the bus. In Wisconsin, free busing is provided to any student who lives two or more miles away from school, but others must either pay to use the bus or find other transportation.
In the 1970s, Summit Elementary School was identified as the only hazardous transportation area in La Crosse, situated near the interstate, and remains the only one on that list, though new schools have been built and traffic and infrastructure in the city has changed.
“Our city isn’t static and things change all the time, so we want to make sure that walking and biking is easy and safe for kids to do,” Lee said.
Things that might make a certain neighborhood qualify as hazardous for school routes could include dangerous intersections, four-lane roads, high speed limits, heavy daily traffic or lack of sufficient pedestrian crossing.
“As new apartment buildings and new developments go in,” near Southern Bluffs Elementary school, Longhurst said, “where is it and where is it not safe to expect for a family to cross?”
Southern Bluffs is located on La Crosse’s South Side, near the intersection of highways Wisconsin 35 and U.S. 14, with speed limits of 55 mph and heavy daily traffic, and is one of the areas the plan recommends examining.
“In our report it’s sort of a recommendation to look closely at these things since we haven’t done so since the ‘70s,” Longhurst said.
Walking and biking to school has declined in recent years, the plan reports.
In the 1960s, nearly 50% of students kindergarten through eighth grade walked or bicycled to school. But as of 2017, only 11% do.
“There’s huge benefits for health and academic performance for learning and for safety for kids, and then there’s really negative risks for our community if that number keeps on going down,” Longhurst said.
As well as benefiting students health and learning, the more kids bike or walk to school, the safer transportation to school can be overall, lessening the amount of cars on the roads and in the parking lots during pick-up and drop-off.
This initial updated plan is just a draft, and officials will be using feedback from the community to finalize it and submit to other city officials and the school district for consideration.
Residents have until June 15 to fill out the online survey for the plan, which can be found on the city’s website.
“It is well known that this is something that La Crosse prizes and that it can be a meaningful investment,” Longhurst said, “These kinds of improvements, they do an immense amount of good for schools and for kids, but they can also help make La Crosse competitive with other cities.”
"The plan is important because we want to keep kids walking and biking to school, and this is the way to do it."
Linda Lee, chair of the city committee leading initiative
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.