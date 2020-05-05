La Crosse sees overwhelming interest in small business relief grant program

The city of La Crosse received more than 100 applications from small businesses for its COVID-19 relief grant, city officials say,
A total of 114 applications were submitted by the grant’s deadline on April 24, with a total request of $1.17 million in relief funds, according to the city planning department.
Some of the applicants did not reside in city limits or had outstanding fees with the city, so were disqualified, leaving about $750,000 in eligible requests.
The city announced the plans for the small business relief grant in March, “when it seemed imminent that things were going to change,” city planner Jason Gilman said.
But only $350,000 was originally allocated for the grants, coming from the planning department, leaving more than half of the requested funds accounted for.
“It sounds to me that there’s demand there,” said John Kovari of the Redevelopment Authority. The group received these updates on the grant program last week at a meeting.
After hearing the amount of requested dollars, the RDA approved reallocating $50,000 of its own funding to the grant program to use “as-needed.”
“Once these businesses shutter, it’s hard to get them back,” said Kovari, who spearheaded the funding reallocation.
Currently, much of the RDA’s dollars are tied up in the River Point District development project, but found it had some funding to spare.
“I really feel that we need to help out, and we need to help out early,” Kovari said.
The city also hosted virtual roundtable discussions, inviting small businesses to discuss challenges they’re facing right now and help better understand in what ways they need help.
“For us to get a better figure for not only how things look now, but how things might look in recovery,” Gilman said.
Small businesses that staffed fewer than 75 people were invited to apply for the grant, each business eligible for up to $25,000.
The city plans to allocate the planned $350,000 to small businesses this week, and request additional funding to meet the needs of the other requests from La Crosse’s Common Council when it meets this month.
Recipients of the grant will be announced by the end of this week.
