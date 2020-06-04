La Crosse senate candidate Dan Kapanke calls for justice for George Floyd, charges for looters

He added that people owe officers a debt for putting their lives on the line for the safety of others.

“During this challenging time, we have a responsibility to listen, respect and support the voices raised against patterns of all forms of injustice,” he said.

The La Crosse business owner also called for law and order in the streets, calling for charges to be filed against “the individuals who have turned to violence, destruction of property, destruction of our cities, and destruction of other people’s livelihoods.”

He said the U.S. cannot tolerate that kind of activity.

“The cause of equal protection under the law is not advanced with criminal activity. We cannot allow the legitimate and peaceful intentions of many to be hijacked by those bent on destruction,” Kapanke said.

Kapanke concluded his statement with a call to have leaders come together and get to the root of the unrest.

“In order to move forward, we need talk followed by action. I will do my part to bring people together. Let’s not waste another day,” he said.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

