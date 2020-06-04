La Crosse senate candidates call for justice for George Floyd

"Two things I learned growing up in school," Pfaff said. "First, we all have the right to protest peacefully guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Second, we are all guaranteed equal justice under law. George Floyd didn't get equal justice like so many others haven't. We must join together to make the Constitution's words applicable to everyone in this country. That's what I've always stood for and that's what I'll continue to fight for in the state Senate."

Kapanke also said it was regrettable that the incident “cast a pall over all law enforcement officials, the overwhelming majority of whom are committed to excellence in what is often a difficult and dangerous job.”

He added that people owe officers a debt for putting their lives on the line for the safety of others.

“During this challenging time, we have a responsibility to listen, respect and support the voices raised against patterns of all forms of injustice,” he said.

The La Crosse business owner also called for law and order in the streets, calling for charges to be filed against “the individuals who have turned to violence, destruction of property, destruction of our cities, and destruction of other people’s livelihoods.”

He said the U.S. cannot tolerate that kind of activity.