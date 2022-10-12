La Crosse Sheriff's Office sergeant cleared of racist intent

An outside investigation has determined that a La Crosse County Sheriff's Office sergeant had no racist intent when flashing a gesture that has been recently adopted by white supremacist groups.

However, Sheriff Jeff Wolf said in a press release Tuesday that an investigation conducted by the Dane County Sheriff's Office concluded that Sgt. Brandon Penzkover violated sheriff's office policy.

The sheriff's office launched an internal investigation after Penzkover was photographed using the "OK" hand signal while posing with nine other sheriff's deputies and command staff at the Country Boom concert July 9 at Maple Grove venues.

The OK symbol, made when the thumb touches a finger to form a rough circle, has long been used to signify approval or satisfaction. However, the symbol has recently been appropriated by white supremacists. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League added the hand gesture to its list of symbols of hate.

Wolf appeared in the photo with Penzkover, and it was briefly posted to Wolf's Facebook page before being taken down. The caption read: “Proud to work alongside the men and women of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office to protect the citizens of La Crosse County."

Dane County investigators said there was no evidence to link Penzkover's gesture with racial animus.

"No information came to light to indicate or even mildly suggest that Sgt. Penzkover had or harbored any racial or racist intent toward any member of a minority group or protected class," investigators concluded. "Conversely, all of the information pointed toward Sgt. Penzkover developing relationships with members of these community groups and working to increase knowledge and understanding of LCSO staff members in the area of diversity."

In the Tuesday press release, Wolf said Penzkover's gesture was part of a "circle game" frequently played by his sons and that Penzkover hoped his sons would see it." Wolf said investigators "did find that the gesture did violate polices related to the sheriff's office code of ethics and standards of conduct related to professionalism and conduct."

Wolf said, "appropriate discipline has been given by me and corrective action has been implemented to ensure that any similar situation will not occur again which may have a negative impact on the reputation of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and the lost trust the public may have."

Wolf declined the offer specifics on any discipline or corrective action. He told the Tribune Tuesday that he is "unable to provide that information as it is a disciplinary matter that cannot be released."

In the press release, Wolf said the sheriff's office is committed to racial equality.

"The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has been and will continue to be a leader in education, training and policies related to racial diversity," he said.