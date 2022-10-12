La Crosse state Rep. Billings pays state tax delinquency

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, has settled a tax delinquency with the state Department of Revenue

Billings released a letter from DOR dated Oct. 12 confirming that the department received her check for $10,862.94 on Oct. 6, 2022.

"A mistake was made, paperwork was missed, and my income taxes were late," Billings said in a statement released Wednesday by her re-election campaign. "The taxes and fees owed have been paid to the Department of Revenue."

Online court records show that a delinquent tax warrant against Billings was filed June 20 in La Crosse County Circuit Court. DOR obtained a judgment for $10,759.33, which includes $7,003 in taxes, $1,308 in interest and $2,447 in penalties.

Billings, a Democrat, is seeking her sixth two-year term in the state Assembly. She is being challenged in the Nov. 8 election by Republican Chris Woodard.