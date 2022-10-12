La Crosse state Rep. Billings pays state tax delinquency

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, has settled a tax delinquency with the state Department of Revenue
Billings released a letter from DOR dated Oct. 12 confirming that the department received her check for $10,862.94 on Oct. 6, 2022.
"A mistake was made, paperwork was missed, and my income taxes were late," Billings said in a statement released Wednesday by her re-election campaign. "The taxes and fees owed have been paid to the Department of Revenue."
Online court records show that a delinquent tax warrant against Billings was filed June 20 in La Crosse County Circuit Court. DOR obtained a judgment for $10,759.33, which includes $7,003 in taxes, $1,308 in interest and $2,447 in penalties.
Billings, a Democrat, is seeking her sixth two-year term in the state Assembly. She is being challenged in the Nov. 8 election by Republican Chris Woodard.
COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
A mated pair of swans fly overhead March 5 in Riverside Park.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
Strolling swans
Tundra swans take a walk Monday, March 7, in a cornfield near Buffalo City.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Don Gruhlke of Cochrane
Eagle watch
A mature bald eagle sits peacefully in a tree at the eagle watch Saturday morning.
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
First robin of spring?
A March 3 visitor chirps "good morning" in our backyard.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Opossum passing by
Playing 'possum? Not this little guy on Goose Island Park, south of La Crosse. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Eagles at sundset
Eagles watch the sunset March 4 from a tree on Nakomis Avenue on the west side of La Crosse. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Patti McCormick Kupinski
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
A mated pair of swans fly overhead March 5 in Riverside Park in La Crosse.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
Snowy skyline
Goose Island Park in La Crosse earlier this month. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Contributed by Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Towering
Trees loom overhead on Goose Island. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Spring rain drop
This spring rain drop will soon become a new tree bud. Picture taken in backyard on March 18, 2022.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
The end of ice fishing season
Ice anglers enjoy the last week for their hobby on Lake Onalaska before spring as temperatures rose and the ice on waterways became unsafe to fish on.
Steve Kiedrowski, LaCrosse
Arcadia flyer
A bald eagle glides through the air near Arcadia, Wis.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Jerry Dekan of Arcadia, Wis.
Bridge sunset
The bridges south of Riverside Park are offset by a beautiful March 15 sunset.
Valerie Glotfelty, La Crosse
A foggy morning hello
Some horses enjoy a fresh morning in the yard.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
BECKY BROCKMAN HOLMEN
Spring rain drop
This spring rain drop will soon become a new tree bud. Picture taken in backyard on March 18, 2022.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
End of ice fishing is a drag
An ice fisherman heads home after a day of fishing on the Black River by French Island last week. Local experts say the time for ice fishing is over as the thickness of ice is no longer consistently safe.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Spring snow
March ended with some snow, as seen on this backyard fall foliage on Thursday.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
HARBORMASTER CAPPED
Pictured is Fred Benning with Rachel Evagelisto, Miss Winona, and past Winona Steamboat Days harbormasters. Benning was capped as the 2022 Winona Steamboat Days Harbormaster. The Steamboat Days Festival will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year and will run June 15-19.
Jerome Christenson
Hitting the open water
Some of the first anglers of spring fish along French Island, along the Black River. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Bikes for everyone
Katie Boarini, programming and community outreach intern with Drift Cycle Bike Share, applies QR code stickers to a fleet of over fifty bicycles Tuesday while preparing for the program’s season at Landmark by the Rivers in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Helping our neighbors
Steak Shop Catering presents a check to Habitat for Humanity to support safe, affordable housing here in Winona. Pictured is Anita Kamrowski of Steak Shop Catering, left, and Jen Tepovich, Habitat ReStore Manager.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
HyVee work continues
Work on the Hy-Vee supermarket continues at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall. The store is expected to open in the latter part of 2022.
Al Swift, La Crosse Tribune
PICTURE OF THE DAY
Low-flying geese above Goose Island Park inspired this artwork.
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration
Green Head Mallards stop over at Goose Island on their way north.
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
A tradition unlike any other...
A bee lands on the petal of an azalea overlooking the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters on Monday in Augusta, Ga. The Masters, a professional golf tournament often called "a tradition unlike any other," begins Thursday. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Feeling squirrelly
While a squirrel eats on Goose Island, a woodpecker watches and a cardinal flies away on April 2.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Elm tree flowers
Some of the trees are blooming and producing pollen, as these elm tree flowers are doing on April 2.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Jerry Davis, Town of Brigham
Sitting on the dock of the bay
Girlfriend and boyfriend mallards spend some quality duck dock time soaking in the sun by Richmond Bay on French Island.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A holiday hunt
Three- and four-year-olds take part in Altra's annual easter egg hunt at the Omni Center on Onalaska. In addition to egg hunts for different age groups, the event also offered pictures with the Easter bunny and door prizes including Easter baskets and bikes. A fire truck and police car were also present, and kids could meet firemen and officers and have their photos taken with the vehicles.
Bill Harnden photo
Colorful sunset
The Mississippi River behind the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse mirrors a colorful sky April 8.
Kai Clark photo
A nice day for a walk
The La Crosse River and the marsh trail behind Copeland Avenue on April 8.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Jon Ellefson photo
A beautiful sunset
A beautiful sunset on French Island.
Tex Kakuska photo
Tulip blooms
A tulip blooms inside my house on April 11.
Lin Scott photo
Sunrise in the neighborhood
The sun rises April 21 in La Crosse, peeking through some branches in the neighborhood.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
A great day for reflection
A great blue heron does some reflecting in the waters around French Island in late April.
Ashley Q. Knutson, Quinn Photography
Enjoying the breeze
An egret relaxes while perched in a tree.
Ruby Schultz, Stoddard
Right on the river
Looking down on Trempealeau along the Mississippi River.
Steve Kiedrowki, La Crosse
Morning visitor
This cedar waxwing was hiding in a nearby tree in April.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Beautiful blossoms
Cherry blossoms are seen in full bloom on May 9 at Lake Park in Winona. Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Maureen Harding, Winona
A patriotic pair
A male and female mallard take a patriotic stroll on French Island.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A trip to the Capitol
State Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, is pictured with sixth- and seventh-grade students from Mabel-Canton Schools. The group visited with Rep. Davids recently while touring the state Capitol in St. Paul.
Photo courtesy Rep. Greg Davids
Misty Mississippi
Fog along the Mississippi in Winona reduces visibility May 9.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Joyce McConville, Winona
Mallard on the march
A mallard looks for a meal in the La Crosse marsh last Friday.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A balancing act
Balance Rock on First Peak overlooks the village of Trempealeau.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Apple blossoms
Apple blossom time on French Island last week.
Steve Kiedrowski photo
Flowering Crab trees
Flowering Crab trees on French Island last week.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski photo
River overflow
La Crosse River meanders through the La Crosse marsh this past week.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Flag Day next week
Tuesday, June 14, is Flag Day. Pictured is a memorial in Lake Park in Winona.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Ready to go for a spin
This little guy found shelter inside the tire of his grandpa's tractor.
Cynthia Wolfe photo
Riverside sunset
The sun sets behind the Riverside Park fountain on June 8.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Doggone beautiful
A local dog makes a day of chasing muskrats and enjoying a sunset on Lake Onalaska along Brice Prairie.
Marissa Pederson photo
The cat-bird seat
Our cats this spring had a front row seat to watch a baby cardinal and its parents in a nest in front of our house.
Liz Huber photo
La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park
La Crosse River from Veteran Memorial Park taken July 16
Jon Ellefson photo
bike bridge in Riverside Park
This is the bridge crossing the La Crosse River on the bike trail as your heading north from Riverside Park.
Jon Ellefson photo
French Island fiery sunset
RIGHT: A weekend sunset on French Island.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park
A look at the Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park in La Crosse on Sunday.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
End of the Day
ABOVE: A sunset viewed from the north end of French Island on July 9 this year.
Jackie Joday photo
Holding it together
Dew collects overnight on a spider web on Pammel Creek Bridge.
Ardelle Tuxen – 1900 Victory St. #8, La Crosse,
A flower named Sue
Black-Eyed Susans show off their beauty at the Trempealeau Hotel during Catfish Fish Days.
Steve Kiedrowski,, La Crosse
Hanging out at Goose Island
A redwing blackbird at Goose Island Park.
Al Wehrenberg photo
Beautiful day
Tranquil country day in early July in La Crosse County.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Riding in style
A 1960 Chrysler LeBaron is proudly owned by Mark Kenny of St. Paul. He was in Trempealeau for Catfish Days. The car was once owned by Texas Gov. John Connally.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
On parade at Catfish Days
The Trempealeau Queen and her court ride Sunday, July 10, in the Trempealeau Catfish Days Parade.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A sun-dappled cemetery lane
The late June sun peeks through the trees lining a path in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Pecking away
Gomer, our resident female pileated woodpecker, does what he does best to an apple tree in Caledonia.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Craig and Cheryl Olson, Caledonia
Bunny meets world
"My first day out of my nest, I'm scared." This bunny was venturing out around our backyard in La Crosse on July 28.
Terry Knutson, La Crosse
Cranes by the creek
This photo was taken on July 15 near Pine Creek in La Crescent.
Marilyn Wicka Ezdon, La Crescent
River at Veterans Memorial Park
The La Crosse River is seen from Veteran Memorial Park on July 16.
Jon Ellefson photo
The cat-bird seat
Our cats this spring had a front row seat to watch a baby cardinal and its parents in a nest in front of our house.
Liz Huber photo
Fingers in the fog
An aerial view July 17 over West Salem area as fog settles into many of the valleys.
Jack Haase, La Crescent
Dragonfly on the line
This male Twelve-Spotted Skimmer dragonfly is helping hang out clothes today!
Becky Brockman, Holmen
Breakfast at the birdhouse
A busy mom feeds her babies last week in Onalaska.
Chris Barlow, Onalaska
Spreading her wings
A beautiful female monarch dries her wings on Friday in Tomah.
Nicole Crego photo
Relaxing in the park
The La Crosse area's Shufflin Duprees perform at Holmen Halfway Creek Band Shell Concert on Sunday afternoon.
Steve Kiedrowski, LaCrosse
A view from the stage
View from the trombone section of La Crosse Concert Band in Riverside park on July 31, 2019. Conducted by Ryan Waldhart, this concert was the last of the band's 2019 season.
Bob Roth, La Crosse
The Quenten Brown Band
The Quenten Brown Band plays at Moxie's Tiki Bar on the North Side of La Crosse on Wednesday evening.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Rocking out in Arcadia
Pat Monahan, lead singer of Train, performs Friday, Aug. 12, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcada.
CRAIG JOHNSON, Winona Daily News
Viceroy butterfly
A viceroy butterfly enjoys a Joe-pye weed in the meadow at Whitewater State Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Maureen Harding photo
Dog or lion?
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade.
Audrey Korte
Visiting in style
The American Splendor steamboat docks Thursday in Winona.
Chris Barlow, Onalaska
Pedaling is for the birds
Kimberly and Peyton hang out with their pets Cory and Arise on Eighth Street in La Crosse on Monday, Aug. 1.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Working on the new Fire House
Work being done on the new Fire House on La Crosse Street near UW-La Crosse earlier this month.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Dockwork
Work continues Aug. 12 along the Mississippi River in Riverside Park. The construction is being done to accommodate the docking of larger boats.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Hurling in the park
Irish family band The Byrne Brothers take a break from playing a game of hurling in Riverside Park in La Crosse. Hurling is a national game in Ireland.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse.
Swimming swans
A family of trumpeter swans floats across the still water in Warrens, Wis.
Landon Crego photo
Hibiscus bloom
The inner beauty of the hibiscus bloom reveals itself Aug. 20.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
'The Remainders' rock the stage
"The Remainders 5" play at Moon Tunes on Aug. 18 in Riverside Park. For the last show of the year tonight, the 10th anniversary concert season performance finale will open at 5:30 p.m. with the UW-L Screaming Eagles Marching Band. The closing act is Cody and The Ghosts.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Land of milk and honey?
A bumblebee hangs out in the milkweed of the perennial bed.
Jerry Davis, Barneveld
French Island dining
A Viceroy butterfly feeds on lantanas on French Island.
Mike and Rose Ann Shaver photo
Anything for a free meal
A squirrel stretches out for a meal.
Ann Williamson, Winona
A babbling creek
Water bubbles through Beaver Creek State Park near Houston, Minn.
Ann Williamson, Winona
Finches munch on cones
Finches enjoy a cone flower meal on French Island.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Tex Kakuska photo
Stunning sunset
This beautiful sunset was captured from the scenic overlook south of Stoddard.
Randy Johnson, Genoa
Pucker up
A close-up of a white hibiscus in Tomah.
Nolan Crego photo
Chowing down
Rose Gleason, 3, and James Gleason, 5, of Atlanta, eat corn on the cob Thursday at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn.
Carlos Gonzalez, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Hibiscus bloom
The inner beauty of the hibiscus bloom reveals itself Aug. 20.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at
steve.rundio@lee.net.
"The taxes and fees owed ($10,759.33) have been paid to the Department of Revenue."
State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.