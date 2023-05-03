The city of La Crosse is considering using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for a down payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers.

The resolution was approved last week by the city’s Economic and Community Development Committee and will go before the full Common Council at next week’s meeting.

The city plans to use $400,000 from the federal COVID relief funds that was reserved for a down payment assistance program.

In order to qualify for the program, a potential participant must be a first-time homebuyer with an income of 120% of the county median income or less. The current county median income is $31,325.

The maximum down payment assistance grant is $25,000, and grant amounts are based on the applicant’s household income. The city should be able to assist 16 to 20 households based on the maximum grant amount.

Once approved, homebuyers must participate in a Housing and Urban Development first-time homebuyer education class.

“We want to set folks up for success in their purchase,” said Jonah Denson, a neighborhood housing development associate for the city.

Recipients are required to provide a cash contribution of $1,000 or 1% of the purchase prices, whichever is greater. They also must sign a owner-occupied deed restriction, which means the owner will live on the premises for a certain length of time.

The original program details presented to the committee included a 10-year deed restriction; however, the committee amended the resolution to make it a 20-year owner-occupied deed restriction.

Some committee members were concerned about what would happen if a homeowner defaulted on their mortgage payment.

Denson said the city is not filing for the mortgages, so he didn’t know if there would be any responsibility for the city. He said he would look into that question and have an answer when the resolution reaches the full board.