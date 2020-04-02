La Crosse to consolidate polling places to curb virus spread for April 7 election

The city of La Crosse announced Thursday it will reduce its 13 polling places to just eight for Tuesday's election.
In a move to hopefully prevent mass exposure to the novel coronavirus, the city has combined five of its polling places with eight existing locations.
- Voters from the Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center will now vote at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.
- Voters from the Myrick Park Center, the UW-L Student Union, Living Word Christian Church and Hogan Administrative Center will now vote at the UW-L Recreational Eagle Center.
- Voters from the Southside Neighborhood Center will now vote at the Coulee Recovery Center.
According to officials, the consolidations were strategically done to still maximize accessibility for voters.
Other cities across the state have acted similarly as worries mount about the effects on voter turnout and the spread of the virus on Election Day.
Some have questioned whether the consolidation of polling places will only increase crowds and lines at a fewer sites, but city officials said because of the amount of voters who already have exercised absentee and early voting, they're hoping crowds will be limited.
"We just want to try to limit as much potential of exposure as we can," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said. "With these it's always going to be a balance."
As of Thursday, the city clerk's office reported it mailed 7,862 absentee ballots to La Crosse residents, 37 were emailed, 16 online and 317 to health-care facilities. It also reported that 949 people had voted early in-person.
That leaves the potential for roughly 80% of the city's population still needing to vote at the polls.
At each of the eight polling spaces, police and fire personnel will be present to enforce social distancing and proper hygiene tactics, similar to the way early voting has operated at City Hall for the past two weeks, Kabat said.
The state has felt pressure during the past few weeks to postpone the election because of the pandemic.
It's the only state in the country that is planning to hold an election during this stage of the pandemic, and is one of the key swing states for the 2020 presidential election.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers urged lawmakers to send ballots by mail to each registered Wisconsin voter, but the call was never answered.
Signs now indicate that a postponement is now unlikely, which led La Crosse city officials to make this consolidation move.
"This was the right thing to do," Kabat said. "I think we have really put forward a fair and accessible and convenient election for people, while of course balancing keeping people safe and healthy."
Area voters will see a number of local races on the ballot, including County Board seats, as well as a state Supreme Court race and the Democratic presidential primary.
