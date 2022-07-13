La Crosse to explore changes to conversion therapy ban after fear of potential lawsuits

The La Crosse Common Council will take another look at the ban on conversion therapy it adopted last month after concerns were raised that it’s vulnerable to lawsuits as it’s currently written.

Council member Mark Neumann asked for the item to be reconsidered after hearing from city attorney Stephen Matty that the current language puts the city at risk of being sued, and in-turn having the ban overturned.

The city council passed the ordinance last month, which makes it illegal in La Crosse to perform conversion therapy on anyone under the age of 18. Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that aims to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Neumann said he still supports the ban, and he emphasized that reconsidering it was in an effort to strengthen it. Having the ban overturned by a lawsuit, he said, would be worse than not having tried to protect it.

“And that’s my deepest concern,” he said.

This reconsideration will give the city council a chance to hear from the city’s attorney on the legal concerns and make any possible changes.

According to Neumann, one of the concerns stems from language that was removed from the final ordinance, which required that there be compensation for the practice of conversion therapy to be considered illegal.

That language was removed for fear it would allow for loopholes around the ban, namely religious leaders who are often not paid or may call the practice something other than conversion therapy.

But including it might strengthen the ban because of the overwhelming opposition of conversion therapy from most major medical and psychological groups around the world.

“So in that case you have a therapist who is acting in a way that is outside of the standard of care as provided by guidelines,” Neumann said.

It was unclear if there were other details within the ordinance that also made it vulnerable to legal action.

Some individuals and groups who were vocal about their opposition to the ban have already expressed their optimism that the reconsideration might be a path to overturning the ban.

But Neumann said, “That is not at all my intention.”

The ban originally passed on a narrow vote of 6-4 last month, and some of those who disagreed with the ban pointed to possible litigation as a reason.

The city council could convene in closed session to discuss the reconsideration, because it has to do with potential litigation.