The city of La Crosse will look for ways to fix erosion problems along River Valley Drive and use contingency funds to start finding a long-term fix for contaminants near Well 23 after a pair of decisions Monday by the Board of Public Works.
The La Crosse Stormwater Utility has repaired rock shoots off of River Valley Drive each year since the road was built in 2016, according to utilities manager Bernard Lenz.
“I think really what we need is probably a bigger project. I don’t think this is just a maintenance issue,” Lenz said. “I think we need to look at the design and look at potentially bidding a bigger fix.”
Lenz thinks there’s either too much water in the shoots or too step of slope in the shoots for rip-rap to work as erosion control. He recommended the board act fast to protect the integrity of the street.
“We’re hoping to push this along fairly quickly. The potential is that it could back up and undermine the road,” Lenz said.
Erosion is a common problem throughout the city, according to city engineer Randy Turtenwald, who made the motion to ask the Engineering Department to prioritize the analysis and find a fix.
“Erosion issues, they don’t fix themselves, they only get worse,” Turtenwald said.
The board unanimously approved the motion.
Well 23
The board also unanimously voted to direct city staff to find a contractor to address contaminants in Well 23 near the La Crosse Regional Airport after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ordered an additional investigation on the site.
The well has been closed since 2016 when the Environmental Protection Agency lowered the bar for safe levels of contaminants called polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The city found PFAS in the well in 2014 during its emergent contaminants testing, but at the time, the amount wasn’t deemed dangerous.
“What we need to do is study the source of contamination to see how big that plume is and how far it’s dispersed, then at that point, it will also give us some plans on how to keep the drinking water and the environment safe,” Lenz said.
The city’s Engineering Department will look into getting a contractor to study the site, and that contractor will be paid out of the contingency fund. They don’t yet know what the cost will be.
“It’s an emerging contaminant, so they’re still trying to find different ways (to mitigate it), but pumping and treating over a carbon filter is one of the only ways they’ve been able to take PFAS out of the water right now,” Lenz said.
City officials suspect the contaminants near the airport are left over from La Crosse Fire Department training exercises in the 1970s and 1980s. Firefighters collected chemicals from local industries and ignited them, using a fire-fighting foam to extinguish the fires to make sure they would be able to respond to a potential industrial fire.
However, that foam included PFAS, which move very easily through water.
PFAS have been linked to low birth rates in infants, reduced fertility, as well as cholesterol, thyroid and liver problems.
