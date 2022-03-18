La Crosse to get $3.73M from feds to treat city wells contaminated with PFAS

The city of La Crosse will be able to treat some of its wells for contamination of PFAS using new federal funds, the mayor's office announced Friday.

More than 500 private wells and three city wells on French Island have been found to be contaminated with PFAS in recent years, with many residents turning to bottled water.

"This funding creates a pathway forward for our city's water utility to address the impact of so-called forever chemicals in our drinking water supply," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said in a statement.

PFAS are a group of toxic forever chemicals that is believed to in-part have spread on French Island from the nearby La Crosse Regional Airport and has been found in water around the nation and state in recent years.

"From the utility worker in the hole fixing the leak to the Utility Board, it is our goal to provide safe, clean, reliable water to the citizens of La Crosse," city utilities manager Bernie Lenz said in a statement.

La Crosse secured an earmarked amount of $3,730,000 from the new federal omnibus spending package, which was signed into law this week. The application for the funding was led by Lenz and the overall funding was backed by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

"This federal funding provides direct support for the city of La Crosse to make improvements to their water infrastructure that will serve the community, and I'm proud to have delivered results for the people of Wisconsin," Baldwin said in a statement.

"It is a boost to have Senator Baldwin and the federal government support that effort with these funds dedicated to helping us remove PFAS. It takes that type of a team to face these types of challenges," Lenz said.

Reynolds acknowledged that this is one small step in a long battle.

"Ultimately, the responsibility for the spread of these chemicals throughout the precious waters of our nation lies with the manufacturers who have profited from their use," Reynolds said. "While we continue to push for accountability, the city of La Crosse can help lead the way towards helping smaller communities learn how to adapt through treatment of current water sources."

The city council approved another $25,000 of bottled water to French Island residents last week, and the city is taking another look at its water agreement with the town of Campbell as a possible long-term solution.

