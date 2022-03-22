La Crosse to host public meeting Wednesday with update on city's climate action plan

La Crosse residents can learn more about the city's climate action plan at a public meeting Wednesday night, where new engaging artwork will also be dedicated.

The public meeting will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in the Maplewood Room from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

There, staff will give a presentation and host a question and answer session for its climate action planning, which began earlier this year when the Climate Action Plan Team was formed.

"This in-person event will give residents insight into the process and an opportunity to share their priorities for a cleaner, greener future," the city said in its announcement.

At the meeting, the city will dedicate four banners which will rotate around the city and engage the public with sustainability and link them to a survey on climate action.

The banners were created by artists Monica Durr, Tylar Oehler and Matthew Bergs and funded by the City of La Crosse Arts Board.

Residents will be able to find the banners at their first stops at city hall, the Main Public Library, People's Food Coop and Pump House Regional Arts Center.

