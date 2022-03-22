La Crosse to host public meeting Wednesday with update on city's climate action plan

La Crosse residents can learn more about the city's climate action plan at a public meeting Wednesday night, where new engaging artwork will also be dedicated.
The public meeting will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in the Maplewood Room from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.
There, staff will give a presentation and host a question and answer session for its climate action planning, which began earlier this year when the Climate Action Plan Team was formed.
"This in-person event will give residents insight into the process and an opportunity to share their priorities for a cleaner, greener future," the city said in its announcement.
At the meeting, the city will dedicate four banners which will rotate around the city and engage the public with sustainability and link them to a survey on climate action.
The banners were created by artists Monica Durr, Tylar Oehler and Matthew Bergs and funded by the City of La Crosse Arts Board.
Residents will be able to find the banners at their first stops at city hall, the Main Public Library, People's Food Coop and Pump House Regional Arts Center.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.