La Crosse to send more bottled water to town of Campbell

The La Crosse City Council is sending more bottled water to residents in the town of Campbell.

Council members voted Thursday to draw $25,000 from the city's contingency fund to provide bottled water for residents in the town impacted by PFAS contamination. The funding was approved without discussion as part of the council's consent agenda. The city has already sent $15,000 worth of bottled water to the town.

More than 500 private wells in the town of Campbell have been found to be contaminated with PFAS, a group of toxic “forever chemicals" used in firefighting foam. The pollution has been traced to the city’s airport, located on French Island.

The resolution calls for the money to be returned to the contingency fund if the city is reimbursed by the state or federal government.

In other action, the council declined a zoning change at 2500 Hwy. SS after the property owner who sought the change withdrew the request.

Property owner Mathais Harter originally asked for rezoning from multiple dwelling to heavy industrial in order to store heavy equipment and eventually construct a new office building. But in a letter to the council, Harter asked to withdraw the request. He cited objections from neighbors, including some who live nearby in the city of Onalaska.

"At this point it seems sensible to address concerns by establishing dialogue between nearby Onalaska residents and coworkers who will be occupying the site and come up with a more specific plan for development," Harter wrote.

In other business, the council was also informed by Mayor Mitch Reynolds that meetings will return to the regular council chambers starting in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.