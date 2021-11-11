La Crosse to try new alternate-side parking rule

People who park their vehicles on La Crosse streets won’t have to worry about alternate-side parking this winter unless it snows.

Starting Monday, La Crosse’s revised overnight alternate-side parking ordinance — which requires vehicles to park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered dates and the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered dates — will take effect only if the city gets two inches of snow as reported by the National Weather Service.

The La Crosse City Council approved the change earlier this year. Until this year, vehicles could be ticketed even if there wasn’t snow on the ground. La Crosse averages about 46 inches of snow per year.

“The council was getting feedback from constituents asking, ‘Why are we doing this when there’s no snow?’” said Greg Elsen, the city’s parking utility coordinator.

Vehicle owners are given a warning for the first offense, and subsequent offenses are $15.

Elsen said the city will use social media to announce when alternate-side rules will be enforced. He also urged vehicle owners to keep track of weather forecasts.

Alternate-side parking runs through March 15, but Elsen said the city can issue snow emergencies after that date.

He said alternate-side parking is necessary to provide snowplows sufficient room to operate and “keep the streets open and safe.” He described past compliance as “good” and hopes the public will be receptive to the revised approach.

“We’re trying to find that perfect medium that works for the general public and consistent enforcement,” Elsen said.

