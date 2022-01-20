La Crosse to undergo massive reevaluation of accessibility around city spaces

The city of La Crosse will do a major reevaluation of the accessibility of all city spaces, a staff member reported to the Committee for Citizens with Disabilities on Thursday.

This initiative is part of the city's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan, a federally required update that La Crosse has been slowly working on for several years.

But staff said work on the project has largely been "stagnant" until now.

The city has recently hired the firm Tindale Oliver to take inventory of the current accessibility conditions around the city. After the full evaluation is done, an action plan will be created and will head to the La Crosse Common Council to be acted on.

This evaluation will touch every space — big and small — owned by the city, staff said. From obvious sites such as city hall, sidewalks and ramps, to other spaces such as pumping stations for utility workers, city buses and countertop heights and types of doorknobs in city buildings.

"We're literally taking on anything and everything that should be addressed," said Cullen Haldeman, the city's ADA coordinator. "We're addressing absolutely everything the city has."

"I'm glad it's finally starting to come to fruition," said committee chair Jeff Nylander.

The inventory that is taken will serve as a "living document" that will be updated over time.

Haldeman described the evaluation to be very hands-on, referencing one tool hooked to a bicycle that reads the quality of sidewalks as it's pulled across them.

A timely issue that may or may not be included in the inventory is snow removal on sidewalks, which has been a topic of discussion among city officials lately.

One discussion has been about the balance between the pandemic's impact on removing snow and ice promptly and the importance of keeping sidewalks accessible.

The committee discussed specific, recent incidents where snow was not clear from curb cuts, or the ramps that connect streets to sidewalks, that allow better access for those with mobility issues.

City associate planner Jack Zabrowski read a letter sent in by a citizen who has cerebral palsy and uses an electric wheelchair.

"I'm not pleased with how the snow removal has been, especially in curb cuts," the letter read. "I have gotten stuck multiple times and have even had to go out into the street multiple times because curb cuts or sidewalks are blocked with snow. I believe something more needs to be done about this issue."

Nylander wondered whether an update to city ordinance was in order, perhaps identifying high-use city sidewalks that could always be cleared by the city.

"Could we at least sit down and make a couple of those to begin with to try and start the process? Because right now it's broken and everybody's got excuses and not very much is getting done," he said.

Staff said the new ADA transition plan could help identify these spots itself. Snow removal issues are currently handled by the city's building and inspections department and Haldeman said it could be added to the upcoming accessibility evaluation.

Haldeman said that city department leaders met last week to discuss the upcoming evaluation, preparing them for an "all hands on deck" approach to getting the update completed.

