La Crosse Trump rally moved to Janesville, hours after mayor asks to cancel

"The Trump team reached out to me to see if Copeland Park would be available to host," Kapanke said in an emailed statement.

"I contacted City Hall with the request. The Mayor later said it was unlikely the City of La Crosse would issue the permit for the request," Kapanke said, noting that hosting any president at the park would be an honor.

Kabat said that because of COVID-19, the city has only issued one event permit request this year.

"In line with how we have addressed every other permit request," during COVID, Kabat said, "it would be highly unlikely that we would issue the permit."

Green Bay's mayor echoed Kabat's concerns, both Democratic mayors fearful the rallies could become superspreader events as their cities have been hotspots for the virus in recent weeks.

Kabat said he reached out to the Trump campaign Thursday morning and asked them to cancel or postpone the event. At the time, Trump's team responded that there would be proper precautions taken.