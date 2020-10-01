La Crosse Trump rally moved to Janesville, hours after mayor asks to cancel

After calls from the La Crosse mayor and other Democratic leaders, President Donald Trump has cancelled a rally scheduled for Saturday and will instead be moved to Janesville.
The airport said that a lease prevented it from holding a campaign event.
Earlier on Thursday, La Crosse's Mayor Tim Kabat, and other local and state leaders, called for Trump to reconsider his plans to host the rally in La Crosse, as the area and state experience a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The president was scheduled for back-to-back rallies in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday, and both Kabat and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich were urging the campaign to change plans.
"I am concerned. Any time you're going to have that large of an event, and based on what I've witnessed with other rallies by the president, the expectation is going to be no social distancing and very few people wearing masks," Kabat told the Tribune early Thursday.
"So the last thing we need is another spike in cases, we're already in that severe or high risk, and we don't need anymore."
Republican state Senate candidate Dan Kapanke said that Copeland Park, a baseball stadium he leases from the city for his baseball team, the La Crosse Loggers, was briefly in consideration as a possible new location after the airport fell through.
"The Trump team reached out to me to see if Copeland Park would be available to host," Kapanke said in an emailed statement.
"I contacted City Hall with the request. The Mayor later said it was unlikely the City of La Crosse would issue the permit for the request," Kapanke said, noting that hosting any president at the park would be an honor.
Kabat said that because of COVID-19, the city has only issued one event permit request this year.
"In line with how we have addressed every other permit request," during COVID, Kabat said, "it would be highly unlikely that we would issue the permit."
Green Bay's mayor echoed Kabat's concerns, both Democratic mayors fearful the rallies could become superspreader events as their cities have been hotspots for the virus in recent weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Kabat said he reached out to the Trump campaign Thursday morning and asked them to cancel or postpone the event. At the time, Trump's team responded that there would be proper precautions taken.
"Americans are enthusiastic for President Trump's re-election, and they want to and have a right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," Courtney Parella, deputy national press secretary for the White House, said in the statement.
"For the president's outdoor events in Wisconsin, like his other campaign events, everyone attending will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer," she said.
In recent weeks, Wisconsin has seen massive spread of COVID-19. Both the Green Bay and La Crosse regions have been listed as some of the worst metro regions in the country by the New York Times.
In its newest report on Thursday, La Crosse was listed as the 11th and Green Bay the third worst metro outbreaks in the U.S., with several other Wisconsin cities joining them on the list.
Wednesday was filled with grim COVID-19 reports from around the state, as hospitals in Green Bay and the Fox Valley area are feeling overwhelmed, some of them nearing capacity, and the state reporting its largest amount of deaths in a single day.
In La Crosse County, a fifth death from the virus was reported Wednesday, and nearly 22% of tests reported in the last week came back positive. There is currently 1,119 active cases in the county.
The La Crosse County Health Department is currently recommending residents not to have contact with others outside of your household and only travel for essential needs because of the presence of the disease in the area.
Kabat, who said he spoke with Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday evening about the pandemic's presence in the state, urged residents to be mindful of those guidelines, and to take necessary measures like masks and physical distancing if they choose to go out in the community.
"Our goal is to keep the public healthy and safe and to slow down the spread of this disease," Kabat said. "I understand we're in the middle of a presidential campaign, but that's our number one priority, is people's health and safety."
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Center in 2016
Then Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, running mate of New York businessman Donald Trump, stopped at the University of Wisconsi…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.