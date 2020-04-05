La Crosse yard waste site opens Monday with limited hours
La Crosse yard waste site opens Monday with limited hours

The Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brush site will open Monday, with limited hours.

The city of La Crosse delayed the opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until further notice. The city stresses that people stay the recommended 6 feet apart while at the site. The number of vehicles admitted to the site also will be limited.

Harter’s Quick Clean-Up offers curbside pickup of yard waste and brush. For more information about that service, call 608-782-2082.

