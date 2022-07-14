La Crosse's ban on conversion therapy paused while language is reviewed

After becoming the 14th city in Wisconsin to ban conversion therapy, La Crosse has put that ban on pause while city officials work to review the language after concerns that it was vulnerable to legal action.

The ordinance, just adopted a month ago, was requested to be reconsidered after city attorney Stephen Matty flagged legal concerns over how it was written.

According to council member Mark Neumann, who requested the reconsideration, city officials have learned of lawsuits in other parts of the country over similar bans, making it necessary to protect La Crosse's from a similar fate. Officials said no legal action has been taken against the city to-date.

Conversion therapy is a harmful and widely discredited practice that is intended to try and change a person's sexual identity or gender orientation.

After convening in closed session on Thursday, the La Crosse Common Council attempted to amend the ordinance as it is, but eventually voted to refer the matter for 60 days.

Because the council decided to reconsider the ordinance and no decision was made on Thursday, the ban is no longer in effect until a new ruling can be made.

Officials have emphasized there is no intention to overturn the ban, but only to improve the language of it, particularly the definition of conversion therapy. But there appeared to be disagreement on exactly how to strengthen it.

An amendment was proposed to include — once again — that only conversion therapy offered "for a fee" be banned. That language was in the original ordinance, but was taken out for fear it left too many avenues open to still practice conversion therapy in the city.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said it was the legal department's recommendation to reinsert those words, but the amendment didn't pass, with a 5-8 vote.

Neumann, who has maintained his support for the ban, said more time was needed to make sure the language was right this time around. He was among those who voted against the amendment.

"If we just put the three words back in and passed it, I felt like that was just kind of a slap in the face," he said.

Reynolds disagreed, saying, "I would have liked to dispatch with it right away, but it's their choice." He said he was "satisfied" with adding in the requirement of a fee.

"I think that there was a desire to simply chew on it a little bit longer," Reynolds said.

The issue has drummed up a lot of public discourse in recent weeks, and the seats at city hall on Thursday were nearly filled once again. Prior to the meeting, people gathered outside city hall, some of them waving the pink, white and blue transgender pride flag, while one man preached in an American flag tie in front of a wooden cross.

Neumann said that referring this will allow the ban to go back through the legislative process, including public hearings. Some have criticized that there has not been enough public input on the issue.

After the meeting, city officials remained optimistic that the referral wouldn't put the ban at risk.

"The majority of the city council supports having a conversion therapy ban, and I think will continue to support having a conversion therapy ban," Reynolds said. "And I don't think that 60 days will change that."

This story was updated at 9 p.m. to include more details.