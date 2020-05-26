Large-item pickup period over in La Crosse; city reminds residents of disposal rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The two-week curbside collection of large item in the city of La Crosse has ended for the year.

The event ran May 11-22, with pickup scheduled on residents' regularly scheduled recycling day.

The city asks that residents make sure any large items that were not collected are removed from the boulevards and alley lines and disposed of properly. Property owners are responsible for removal of extra items left out now that the pickup period is complete.

According to the city's refuse and recycling department, items small enough to fit into carts, excess trash or recycling outside of carts, electronics, appliances, and items heaver than 300 pounds were not eligible for pickup.

Residents who think they were missed can call Harter's Quick Clean-Up at 608-782-2082.

Residents who need disposal options can call the refuse and recycling office at 608-789-7508 or go to the department's website.

