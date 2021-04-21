Lawmakers reintroduce CLEAR Act on French Island in response to growing PFAS crisis

"The bottom line is this legislation, this bill, gives our state and the local communities within it the tools that they need to start addressing this crisis right now," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison.

"If you care about your friends and neighbors, if you care about them being able to have access to clean water coming out of their tap — this bill is for you."

Agard said it was the "most comprehensive plan to address PFAS in the nation."

The growing concern over PFAS across the state has become political, as mitigation efforts draw pushback from lobbyists and Republicans. The CLEAR Act never made it to a public hearing in 2019, but had some support from former Republican Rep. John Nygren, whose hometown of Marinette has also been facing a PFAS crisis.

"Nygren was for it because his people were taking it right in the chin. And now we're faced with it here, we're faced with it in Madison," Evers said when asked how they plan to gain bipartisan support for the bill.

"I hope that the chances of passing this bill, either as a bill, at least get a damn hearing. Last time it didn't even get a hearing. Give it a hearing or be part of our budget, either or, it doesn't make any difference to me," he said.