Lawmakers reintroduce CLEAR Act on French Island in response to growing PFAS crisis

A group of state and local lawmakers joined Gov. Tony Evers on French Island Wednesday to reintroduce a bill which addresses PFAS contaminations being increasingly found across the state, including most recently on the island.
The lawmakers met at the F.J. Robers Library to announce the CLEAR Act, which leaders hope can either supplement the funding for PFAS mitigation in Evers' budget proposal, or act as its own first step solution.
On French Island, which shares a border and some of its landmass with the city of La Crosse, including to house its airport, nearly 200 private wells have been discovered to be contaminated with PFAS, a group of toxic "forever chemicals" believed to have derived from firefighting foam used at the airport.
The CLEAR Act, which was first introduced in 2019 but didn't make it far in the state Legislature, aims to aid municipalities in PFAS mitigation through more testing and solutions.
It specifically would allocate around $4.43 million toward the cause, $2 million of that annually for a county well testing program, $1 million to help dispose of firefighting foam, and more for a PFAS municipality grant program, more sampling and testing. The bill also looks to establish and maintain state standards for PFAS levels in drinking water and aid in eventual solutions and more.
"The bottom line is this legislation, this bill, gives our state and the local communities within it the tools that they need to start addressing this crisis right now," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison.
"If you care about your friends and neighbors, if you care about them being able to have access to clean water coming out of their tap — this bill is for you."
Agard said it was the "most comprehensive plan to address PFAS in the nation."
The growing concern over PFAS across the state has become political, as mitigation efforts draw pushback from lobbyists and Republicans. The CLEAR Act never made it to a public hearing in 2019, but had some support from former Republican Rep. John Nygren, whose hometown of Marinette has also been facing a PFAS crisis.
"Nygren was for it because his people were taking it right in the chin. And now we're faced with it here, we're faced with it in Madison," Evers said when asked how they plan to gain bipartisan support for the bill.
"I hope that the chances of passing this bill, either as a bill, at least get a damn hearing. Last time it didn't even get a hearing. Give it a hearing or be part of our budget, either or, it doesn't make any difference to me," he said.
"But we can't wait for something to happen in every nook and cranny in this state to get legislators excited about this issue. We need action now. So I just think it is amplified everytime we find it someplace else, and sooner or later our friends in the Legislature," need to take it seriously. "And it is our opinion right here, that it be now."
Agard and Evers were joined by Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, state Reps. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, and Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, to introduce and show support for the bill and Evers' budget, as well as local leaders facing the contamination head on.
Campbell Board Supervisor Lee Donahue, who is the health, education and welfare supervisor, said it was a "horrific call" she received in October when she found out wells on French Island were contaminated.
"The contamination has affected every aspect of our town operations. And my role as supervisor and the other board members, we have had to spend an overwhelming amount of time and energy and resources to get wells tested for a problem that we did not cause, and then face delays and uncertainty which have affected every family in town," Donahue said.
"I'm worried about the health of my neighbors and the efforts it takes to get replacement water for all of our town residents. It is truly nerve-wracking."
"I can tell you this contamination looms over everything that I do. It's the first thing that I think of when I wake up in the morning, and it's the last thing I think of every night before I go to sleep," Donahue said.
The town of Campbell, which has jurisdiction over French Island, has recently been issued a water advisory by the state, and many residents are currently receiving bottled water through the Department of Natural Resources while they await more testing.
"That is not living," Evers said, pointing to Marinette, where the PFAS mitigation is still dependent on handing out bottled water to impacted residents, years later.
The city has faced pressure in recent months for its response to the PFAS contamination, originally believed to be contained to a single area south of the airport. But private wells outside of the identified zone have begun to show contamination. The DNR has identified 200 proposed additional testing sites on the island that cover 26 zones to further identify the spread.
Evers said that he has not yet spoken directly with new La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds — who was just sworn-in Tuesday — on the PFAS issue, but that state agencies have. Reynolds was scheduled to meet with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, to talk about the issue.
Evers also said he would "of course" be putting pressure on the FAA to allow La Crosse a waiver to no longer use the firefighting foam that contains PFAS, which is currently federally required at all airports across the country. The city requested the waiver on April 1.
In addition to the CLEAR Act, Evers also proposed a little more than $25 million in his biennial budget proposal to tackle the PFAS crisis. His budget outlines several of the same actions outlined in the bill and more.