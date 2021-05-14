Lawyer serves city with hundreds of additional French Island resident claims for PFAS crisis

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently testing an additional 200 wells on the island as the community tries to better understand the spread of the pollution, which is now reaching beyond the limits of the initial investigation.

Jacobson told reporters Friday that he is aware of 500 private wells that have now been tested on the island and that about 400 results have returned, with all but eight wells showing levels of contamination, though it's important to note these results have not been officially reported by the DNR or local officials. Of those eight uncontaminated wells, seven were south of I-90, he said.

These filings are the first step of two before a potential lawsuit the residents could file against the city, and essentially allows the city to settle the matter out of court first.

Step two in the process would be to file a line item claim that indicates a dollar amount they request the city pay for the pollution and its aftermath. That step won't come until later in the investigation when there is a fuller understanding of the damage done, Jacobson said.