Listen now: Outgoing La Crosse County supervisor challenges new board members to be nonpartisan

Seven La Crosse County Board supervisors said goodbye at the monthly planning meeting Monday night, joined by many of the board’s incoming members who were challenged by one outgoing member to be nonpartisan.

Supervisor Barb Janssen, who — pending a possible recount — was narrowly voted out of her District 3 seat after two years, said in a speech that she will be watching to see if politics overcomes the board.

“We are here to serve the La Crosse community. Politics has nothing to do with it. Absolutely nothing,” said Janssen, who received a standing ovation after her remarks.

Her message came after a particularly heated election cycle that brought politics and unusual party support into what is intended to be a nonpartisan race.

Janssen, who also serves on the La Crosse Common Council as council president, said her goal in elected office has always been to serve the residents. She said she was particularly proud of the city council where she said being a Democrat or Republican doesn’t play a factor.

“And I will be watching,” Janssen said. “And you will get phone calls from me if politics are going to be the moving factor at this county board.”

Janssen gave thanks to two fellow outgoing supervisors, Vicki Burke and Andrea Richmond, who between them served 40 years on the board. Janssen called them “amazing role models” who served “relentlessly” throughout their tenures.

But she said that onus was now on the new board.

“You guys are the role models. I think we can all say that we’re not thrilled with what goes on at the state and federal level, so here’s an opportunity,” Janssen said. “I challenge you all to be nonpartisan.”

Other supervisors bid farewell Monday, all of them receiving either plaques or certificates for their service on the board.

Richmond, who is also finishing out one last term on the La Crosse Common Council, noted the benefits of serving on both bodies.

“You have an opportunity, if you get that opportunity like I have and others have had, to look into: What can we do for the city? What can we do for the county? Working together is so important,” she said.

Burke recalled her decision to run for county board in the first place was to learn more about it.

“I have loved being a supervisor just as I loved being a teacher for 35 years, and 22 years as a county supervisor equals about 56 years of public service for me,” Burke said.

New board members will meet for an organizational meeting and orientation next week.

