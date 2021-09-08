Listening session on Riverside fish hatchery building brings heated discourse

In addition to serving as a wedding venue, the Hatchery is envisioning that the building be a catch-all for many different types of events, as well as be a hub for tourism and information, and a space for local vendors to showcase their work. The group called the venue a "confluence that fuels the love all things La Crosse" in its presentation.

Hatchery would use the multi-purpose space on the first floor of the main building as its core event space, where fundraisers, weddings and more could be held, and vendors could set up shop. The west wing of the building overlooking the river would be home to the bar, which includes an indoor balcony seating space.

The second floor of the building would then be turned into a rental space such as an Airbnb or bed and breakfast. The single unit would include five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Hatchery said Wednesday that it would only be rented out by one group at a time, and would have a capacity of 10 people, and because the building is on a number of historic registers, there is seldom work or transformation that could be done to the second floor. Alternative uses, they said, would include keeping them as offices.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}