Listening session on Riverside fish hatchery building brings heated discourse

A listening session on the future of a historic building in Riverside Park brought a clash of voices together Wednesday evening as officials weigh possibly converting the space into a hybrid event venue.
A proposal from Hatchery, LLC to convert the former fish hatchery building on the north end of the park has been tapped by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, but is hanging in the balance for now. The group plans to transform the space into a wedding and event venue, Airbnb rental, with an outdoor community patio and garage space.
The city has been eyeing a revenue-producing venture for the building for some time. It previously was home to a museum and offices, and officials emphasized Wednesday that Hatchery's proposal would help relieve the city's financial burden of restoring the building and funnel more funding into the parks, though neighbors have worried it will compromise the atmosphere of the popular park.
The La Crosse Common Council has referred the decision to rezone the space for 60 days as it hears more opinions from the community, and the city scheduled a series of public meetings in an attempt to house the many differing opinions.
But Wednesday's listening session quickly turned topsy-turvy, and it brought little in the way of listening.
During the meeting, which was a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting, a number of concerns were repeated by community members, including parking, noise, alcohol consumption, possible damage to the park, hours of operation and possible flooding damage.
Many participants began speaking out of turn or over each other, and some audibly laughed off ideas or statements from others.
City officials and the Hatchery group attempted to answer some concerns but often to no satisfaction of the crowd, though some concerns were not fully addressed, such as who pays for possible damage or how parking would be managed.
"This is a mess. Sell the building to someone who can make a decision without the opinion of people that don't want to see GOOD change in La Crosse. These older community members are stuck in their outdated ways," one person wrote in the chat function of the livestream.
Leaders of Hatchery, LLC, Tiffany Smith and Marty Walleser, gave a presentation at the first half of the hour-long meeting, going into more detail of the wide range of functions the venue would offer.
In total, the group is expecting to invest at least $1 million into renovating the building, essentially matching the funding the city has and plans to put into the building as well.
In addition to serving as a wedding venue, the Hatchery is envisioning that the building be a catch-all for many different types of events, as well as be a hub for tourism and information, and a space for local vendors to showcase their work. The group called the venue a "confluence that fuels the love all things La Crosse" in its presentation.
Hatchery would use the multi-purpose space on the first floor of the main building as its core event space, where fundraisers, weddings and more could be held, and vendors could set up shop. The west wing of the building overlooking the river would be home to the bar, which includes an indoor balcony seating space.
The second floor of the building would then be turned into a rental space such as an Airbnb or bed and breakfast. The single unit would include five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Hatchery said Wednesday that it would only be rented out by one group at a time, and would have a capacity of 10 people, and because the building is on a number of historic registers, there is seldom work or transformation that could be done to the second floor. Alternative uses, they said, would include keeping them as offices.
In addition to the main building, the group is proposing transforming the garage and small parking space into a "family friendly" patio, described as a beer garden in previous discussions. It would include full outdoor seating, Wi-Fi and a space for acoustic music performance. The garage would serve as a gift shop, tourist information destination, and home for possible vendors such as local artists, coffee shops or food trucks.
It would also house a "tranquility collaboration lounge," that would match the theme of the International Friendship Gardens. In addition, the space would put an emphasis on community, Hatchery said, with spaces for charity event calendars, "pay-it-forward boards" and more.
The group anticipates the space would be open during the summer from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and only open based on event schedules in the winter.
"It's not a late night event space," Wallesser said.
But for several people who spoke at the meeting, it didn't meet their ideal use of the building.
Community members pitched a number of ideas for the space, from a coffee shop to a tourism center, some of which overlapped with the Hatchery's existing plans, while city officials emphasized that no one has come forward with a proposal to spearhead those ideas.
The group often clashed in areas of misunderstanding, and notwithstanding that the Hatchery and members of the public seemed to pitch similar ideas and agree on some pieces of the plan, many remained steadfast in their opposition.
The Hatchery said it had been in contact with several downtown businesses that included Jules Coffee and The Pearl, to which members of the public scoffed at.
"Two businesses?" one person said.
"We are asking for input on these," Smith said. "We truly want to collaborate."
Smith told the group that she looked to inspiration from other cities and venues when creating the plan for the Hatchery, and said she envisioned it as another space to attract young adults to the area.
"When you had said that you don't want this in La Crosse," Smith said, "our grad students are moving out of La Crosse to go to the Twin Cities and to go to Madison because they say we don't have that young professional vibe."
"You're going to take at least 50 parking places if you have 100 people," one member of the crowd responded. "And all these young people you're talking about are going to come down to the beer, they're going to drive."
They continued, saying, "Are you going to expect this group to walk three, four blocks to go to the park?"
Dan Trussoni with the Parks Department responded saying, "When you have a parking problem in a downtown area, that's a great sign. That means you have a vibrant downtown."
The clash of voices Wednesday was a continued theme for how the process to restore the historic building has gone over the last several weeks. And as many details still remain to be ironed out, the path forward for this project continues to be murky.
Another listening session is scheduled for next Monday, Sept. 13 from 5-6 p.m. Members of the public can attend in person at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 6th Street South, or attend online at bit.ly/3BRdJiW.
The zoning for the project will be back on the La Crosse Common Council's docket next month.