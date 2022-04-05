Live election results: Berkedal, Jimenez and Garcia win seats on La Crosse School Board

Two new faces will join the La Crosse Board of Education and one incumbent will remain after Tuesday's election.
Current board president Juan Jimenez secured a reelection, and newly elected are Katie Berkedal and Merideth Garcia.
Below are the results which were reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. with 31 of 31 precincts reporting, though these results are technically unofficial until the canvass on Friday.
Candidate Votes Percentage Kimberly Krejchik 3,231 Kent Stein 2,902 Juan Jimenez (i)* 5,836 Merideth Garcia* 5,712 Katie Berkedal* 6,067 Mary Lamothe 2,865
