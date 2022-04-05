 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live election results: Berkedal, Jimenez and Garcia win seats on La Crosse School Board

Two new faces will join the La Crosse Board of Education and one incumbent will remain after Tuesday's election.

Current board president Juan Jimenez secured a reelection, and newly elected are Katie Berkedal and Merideth Garcia.

Below are the results which were reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. with 31 of 31 precincts reporting, though these results are technically unofficial until the canvass on Friday.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Kimberly Krejchik 3,231  
Kent Stein 2,902  
Juan Jimenez (i)* 5,836  
Merideth Garcia* 5,712  
Katie Berkedal* 6,067  
Mary Lamothe 2,865  
