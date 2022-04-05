 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live election results: Three incumbents unseated from La Crosse County Board

  • 0

Three incumbents have been unseated from the La Crosse County Board after Tuesday's election, and in total seven new supervisors will find themselves on the board after an unprecedented amount of candidates.

Below are the results from Tuesday, where all 30 districts were up for election.

These results were reported just after 9:30 p.m. with all precincts reporting, though results are technically unofficial until the canvass on Friday.

District 1

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Joe Konradt 265 
Pelli Lee 168  
Write-in  

District 2

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Ralph Geary (i)234 
Tracy Littlejohn 198  
Write-in  

District 3

Candidate Vote Percentage 
David Pierce144 
Barb Janssen (i) 108 
Write-in  

District 4

Candidate Votes Percentage 
 Maureen Freedland (i)647  
Write-in 13  

District 5

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Grant Mathu (i) 100  
Megan Pauley 74  
Write-in  

District 6

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Roger Plesha (i) 173  
Write-in  

District 7

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Sharon Hampson 405  
Gary Padesky (i)650  
Write-in  

District 8

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Peg Isola (i)305  
Write-in  

District 9

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Chris Woodard 121  
Dawn Wacek (i)248  
Write-in  

District 10

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Kim Cable (i)402  
Richard Korish 191  
Write-in  

District 11

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Patrick Scheller (i)407  
Write-in 10  

District 12

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Randy Erickson (i) 512  
Write-in  

District 13

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Tina Tryggestad (i)575  
Write-in  

District 14

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Margaret Larson (i)493  
Write-in 16  

District 15

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Monica Kruse (i)330  
Heidi Worminghaus 223  
Write-in  

District 16

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Dan Ferries (i) 359  
Write-in  

District 17

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Jack Pogreba (i) 275  
Mike Giese 267  
Write-in  

District 18

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Mike Baroni 384  
Write-in  

District 19

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Hubert Hoffman 256  
Rick Cornforth (i)509  
Write-in  

District 20

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Jordan Briskey 269  
Steve Doyle (i)467  
Write-in  

District 21

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Rob Abraham 463 
Vicki Burke (i)408  
Write-in  

District 22

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Pam Viner (i)396  
Sandy Turner 236  
Write-in  

District 23

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Matt Nikolay (i)728  
Write-in  

District 24

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Kristie Tweed 455 
Kevin Hoyer (i)481  
Write-in  

District 25

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Betty Sacia 369  
Dennis Jacobsen 609  
Write-in  

District 26

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Troy Gunderson 338  
David Hundt (i)461  
Write-in  

District 27

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Dan Hesse (i)582  
Write-in  

District 28

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Karen Keil (i)517  
Guy Valiquette 307  
Write-in  

District 29

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Tom Jacobs (i)432  
Ken Schlimgen 441  
Write-in  

District 30

Candidate Vote Percentage 
Dillon Mader 638  
Dustin Frost 491  
Write-in  

