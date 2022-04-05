Live election results: Three incumbents unseated from La Crosse County Board

Three incumbents have been unseated from the La Crosse County Board after Tuesday's election, and in total seven new supervisors will find themselves on the board after an unprecedented amount of candidates.
Below are the results from Tuesday, where all 30 districts were up for election.
These results were reported just after 9:30 p.m. with all precincts reporting, though results are technically unofficial until the canvass on Friday.
District 1
Candidate Votes Percentage Joe Konradt 265 Pelli Lee 168 Write-in 0 District 2
Candidate Vote Percentage Ralph Geary (i) 234 Tracy Littlejohn 198 Write-in 0 District 3
Candidate Vote Percentage David Pierce 144 Barb Janssen (i) 108 Write-in 1 District 4
Candidate Votes Percentage Maureen Freedland (i) 647 Write-in 13 District 5
Candidate Vote Percentage Grant Mathu (i) 100 Megan Pauley 74 Write-in 0 District 6
Candidate Votes Percentage Roger Plesha (i) 173 Write-in 1 District 7
Candidate Vote Percentage Sharon Hampson 405 Gary Padesky (i) 650 Write-in 1 District 8
Candidate Votes Percentage Peg Isola (i) 305 Write-in 5 District 9
Candidate Vote Percentage Chris Woodard 121 Dawn Wacek (i) 248 Write-in 2 District 10
Candidate Vote Percentage Kim Cable (i) 402 Richard Korish 191 Write-in 3 District 11
Candidate Votes Percentage Patrick Scheller (i) 407 Write-in 10 District 12
Candidate Votes Percentage Randy Erickson (i) 512 Write-in 4 District 13
Candidate Votes Percentage Tina Tryggestad (i) 575 Write-in 8 District 14
Candidate Votes Percentage Margaret Larson (i) 493 Write-in 16 District 15
Candidate Vote Percentage Monica Kruse (i) 330 Heidi Worminghaus 223 Write-in 1 District 16
Candidate Votes Percentage Dan Ferries (i) 359 Write-in 7 District 17
Candidate Vote Percentage Jack Pogreba (i) 275 Mike Giese 267 Write-in 1 District 18
Candidate Votes Percentage Mike Baroni 384 Write-in 9 District 19
Candidate Vote Percentage Hubert Hoffman 256 Rick Cornforth (i) 509 Write-in 2 District 20
Candidate Vote Percentage Jordan Briskey 269 Steve Doyle (i) 467 Write-in 1 District 21
Candidate Vote Percentage Rob Abraham 463 Vicki Burke (i) 408 Write-in 4 District 22
Candidate Vote Percentage Pam Viner (i) 396 Sandy Turner 236 Write-in 5 District 23
Candidate Votes Percentage Matt Nikolay (i) 728 Write-in 9 District 24
Candidate Vote Percentage Kristie Tweed 455 Kevin Hoyer (i) 481 Write-in 0 District 25
Candidate Vote Percentage Betty Sacia 369 Dennis Jacobsen 609 Write-in 0 District 26
Candidate Vote Percentage Troy Gunderson 338 David Hundt (i) 461 Write-in 1 District 27
Candidate Votes Percentage Dan Hesse (i) 582 Write-in 6 District 28
Candidate Vote Percentage Karen Keil (i) 517 Guy Valiquette 307 Write-in 1 District 29
Candidate Vote Percentage Tom Jacobs (i) 432 Ken Schlimgen 441 Write-in 4 District 30
Candidate Vote Percentage Dillon Mader 638 Dustin Frost 491 Write-in 0
