Local civic leaders prepare for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

Skepticism about Afghan refugees has already surfaced. State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, whose district includes Fort McCoy, questioned whether the refugees have been sufficiently vetted.

“The Biden administration has no clear plan to safely manage the massive influx of thousands of people per day from a known terrorist training ground, some without even basic identification, who may be transported directly to communities in the United States,” Testin wrote in an open letter Friday to Gov. Tony Evers. “There is no clear plan for background checks. There is no clear vetting plan.”

Testin said there is no provision for health screenings and raised the specter of “10,000 to 20,000 potentially unidentified, potentially unvetted, potentially unhealthy people as they pour into rural Wisconsin.”

Granados isn’t optimistic that the Afghan refugees will be accepted.

“I don’t want to be pessimistic, but the political climate in the United States is 20 times worse than it was in 1980,” Granados said. “The issue is already being portrayed as an attack on the Biden Administration. There is very little conversation about what is needed for this group to adapt and how they will be accepted in our area.”