Local Republicans, farmers talk farm issues ahead of Biden visit

ONALASKA — A group of Republican lawmakers and local farmers spoke Monday on concerns they have with the industry ahead of a visit from President Joe Biden, who is set to focus on agriculture and infrastructure topics.
The group expressed concerns over some new Biden proposals, such as the increased taxes on inherited wealth (sometimes known as the "death" or "heritage" tax), as well as the effects of environmental regulations, workforce shortages, supply chain issues, increases in technology costs and more on the industry.
Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, a candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, said he is taking around seven key issues raised by farmers back to his staff to find solutions.
"We have to get politics out of the way and allow these farmers to continue producing food for all of us," Van Orden said.
At Monday afternoon's meeting at at Morning Star Dairy in Onalaska, farmers from around the Coulee Region shared stories about struggling to hire skilled labor, concerns that unemployment benefits are keeping many from seeking work, and frustrations that a lack in funding for trade schools isn't producing the right labor to support the advancing industry.
"Labor-wise? It's a big challenge," David Koudelka told the group, who operates a nearby farm retail business.
Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, agreed. "Labor, I believe, is a main issue in farming right now that we have to address," he said.
Other farmers said it has been hard to access the supplies they need in time, and that consumer knowledge of agriculture products needs to be improved.
The group emphasized the role farmers and the agriculture industry play in protecting the environment, but said that the current structure of regulations plays into a "broken circle" that hurt farmers.
Kevin Hoyer, Republican La Crosse County supervisor and local farmer, said that as a farmer his number one goal is to "get the work done right," but that he's seen the bureaucratic process to implement some environmental goals get in the way.
"As (farmers) ... we are stewards of the land. I mean, we are going to try and do our best to our best ability to keep good quality water," said Oldenburg, who is also an area farmer. "As a state Legislature, we have to keep addressing these issues and do our best to protect the environment, but also to protect these thriving businesses."
A tax increase proposed by Biden was top of mind for the group, many of whom were part of intergenerational farming families. The measure — which an analysis from the Tax Foundation found could result in combined taxes as high as 61% on a $100 million inheritance — is included in Biden's tax plan that could help pay for new spending on his agenda.
John Schaller, owner of Morning Star, said this particular measure makes him the most uneasy as he looks to pass his farm on to his son.
"In order to keep these family farms going they have to be able to pass it on to the rest of the family, and when they have this death tax in there it makes it nearly impossible or very, very, very, very difficult," Schaller said.
Republicans were critical of the boost to unemployment benefits implemented during the pandemic, which many conservatives have argued is keeping individuals from returning to work. Meanwhile, those on the left say workforce issues are the result of low wages and a new outlook on work-life balance among workers, prompted by their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, encouraged the farmers at the roundtable to bring their workforce shortage issues to Gov. Ton Evers, and said that after the pandemic, "we should be finding ways to get the boot of government off your backs, as opposed to trying to find ways to put more pressure on."
Just a day before Biden is set to visit La Crosse, likely with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Republicans expressed hope that the country can grow on the trade deals made during the Trump administration.
"People do not realize those five countries we made deals with are Wisconsin's top five agricultural exports," said Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, "so it is critical that we keep those trade deals in place.
"We need to grow on those trade packs because they do benefit those farmers," Kurtz said.
After the roundtable discussion, officials took a brief tour of one of Morning Star Dairy's barns. The farm also hosted former Republican Vice President Mike Pence last summer leading up to the 2020 election.