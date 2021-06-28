Local Republicans, farmers talk farm issues ahead of Biden visit

"Labor-wise? It's a big challenge," David Koudelka told the group, who operates a nearby farm retail business.

Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, agreed. "Labor, I believe, is a main issue in farming right now that we have to address," he said.

Other farmers said it has been hard to access the supplies they need in time, and that consumer knowledge of agriculture products needs to be improved.

The group emphasized the role farmers and the agriculture industry play in protecting the environment, but said that the current structure of regulations plays into a "broken circle" that hurt farmers.

Kevin Hoyer, Republican La Crosse County supervisor and local farmer, said that as a farmer his number one goal is to "get the work done right," but that he's seen the bureaucratic process to implement some environmental goals get in the way.

"As (farmers) ... we are stewards of the land. I mean, we are going to try and do our best to our best ability to keep good quality water," said Oldenburg, who is also an area farmer. "As a state Legislature, we have to keep addressing these issues and do our best to protect the environment, but also to protect these thriving businesses."