Local Republicans urge Evers to use CARES funding to aid in backlogged unemployment claims

Wisconsin Republican legislators announced Wednesday an idea to use some of the remaining funds the state has in federal relief to get those filing for unemployment money sooner.
The plan is not a bill, but would encourage Gov. Tony Evers to use leftover money from the federal CARES Act the state received to pay claims upfront for Wisconsinites who are on long waiting lists for unemployment benefits.
Those who received the streamlined funding would then pay back the loan once unemployment benefits come through, with the possibility to offer a forgivable loan as an option.
"I think all ideas should be on the table right now," said Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, who said the plan is backed by all Republicans.
Currently, Wisconsin is the last among Midwestern states to complete first unemployment payments within the first month, and about 13.8% of claims are on hold, lawmakers said, citing the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and many of those in the state are reporting waiting hours for phone lines and weeks for payments.
The state also has $280 million of unspent federal relief from the $2.25 billion it received from the CARES Act, according to Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Oldenburg, who indicated the possibility that $40 million be spent to streamline unemployment payments.
"I think this is money well-spent," said Kurtz, who joined Oldenburg to announce the idea on Wednesday in La Crosse.
The local lawmakers said that they've supported the past spending of the CARES Act funding, specifically the relief for dairy farmers in the state, but that calls they've made to fix the unemployment lag aren't enough, including hiring more adjudicators and extending hours at Workforce Development.
"I'm not going to point fingers," Kurtz said of the state's slow-moving process, saying that officials in Wisconsin weren't "prepared for this kind of influx."
"And who was?" he added.
Not only does being suddenly unemployed cause financial hardships, but it's affecting the mental health of people across the state.
"Just imagine yourself not having a paycheck for over three months. I think you can understand the stress, the depression that these 140,000 people are facing. They're getting their cars repossessed, they can't make a payment on their rent," Kurtz said.
"When you listen to these people literally crying on the phone, your heart goes out," he added.
This plan would not need to go through the Legislature, the two legislators said, but could be handled by the administration, which controls the Department of Workforce Development, and that Republicans are hopeful Evers will be receptive, sooner than later.
"We need to streamline this process," Kurtz said. "We already have people waiting 12 weeks. And now we're saying it easily could be October before their claim is processed."
"It's an idea. It's not being forced on anyone. It's doesn't benefit what side of the aisle you land on. It benefits roughly 140,000 people and a half a million dollars worth of claim payments," Oldenburg said.
"So hopefully he looks at those and says: 'I can help those people,' " Oldenburg added. "It doesn't matter who gets the win or who helps those people."
