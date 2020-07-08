Local Republicans urge Evers to use CARES funding to aid in backlogged unemployment claims

"I think this is money well-spent," said Kurtz, who joined Oldenburg to announce the idea on Wednesday in La Crosse.

The local lawmakers said that they've supported the past spending of the CARES Act funding, specifically the relief for dairy farmers in the state, but that calls they've made to fix the unemployment lag aren't enough, including hiring more adjudicators and extending hours at Workforce Development.

"I'm not going to point fingers," Kurtz said of the state's slow-moving process, saying that officials in Wisconsin weren't "prepared for this kind of influx."

"And who was?" he added.

Not only does being suddenly unemployed cause financial hardships, but it's affecting the mental health of people across the state.

"Just imagine yourself not having a paycheck for over three months. I think you can understand the stress, the depression that these 140,000 people are facing. They're getting their cars repossessed, they can't make a payment on their rent," Kurtz said.

"When you listen to these people literally crying on the phone, your heart goes out," he added.