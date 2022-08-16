Longtime La Crosse Center director Art Fahey announces he will retire on Oct. 20

After 32 years with the La Crosse Center, and more than two decades as its director, Art Fahey announced that he would be retiring as of Oct. 20.

Fahey had already announced his plans to retire earlier this year, but the date had been unknown until he alerted the La Crosse Center Board at its Tuesday meeting.

"There's a lot of good people here," Fahey told the board.

Fahey has spent decades at the La Crosse Center, and has most recently led the city's event center through the pandemic and to the finish line of a $42 million expansion.

In anticipation of Fahey's retirement, the city has been examining whether or not to put the La Crosse Center under contract management, rather than hiring a city employee as its next director. No decision has been made yet, though.

Whichever route the city goes, in February, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he hoped to have Fahey's replacement lined up by the time he retired, saying he wanted a "smooth transition."

But city staff has been slowly evaluating whether contract management would be a positive change for the La Crosse Center.

Fahey told the board that staff will wrap up a series of focus groups next week, which gathered feedback from stakeholders such as caterers and hotel officials on the prospect of contracted management.

After those are completed, Fahey and Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard will compile a memo with the feedback to give to the mayor. That memo will be reviewed first by the Center Board, which may also create its own memo.

Once the mayor receives the memo, he will then determine on his own whether or not to pursue a request for proposal process, otherwise known as an RFP, where they would invite companies to submit proposals for managing the La Crosse Center.

Actually drafting what the RFP process would look like will take a long time, Odegaard said.

The city has come to realize that there are levels of management it could choose, meaning a group could control any certain portions of La Crosse Center operations, but not all of it, and there are a number of different combinations or built-in requirements the city could include.

The city would maintain ownership of the La Crosse Center regardless of how the role of contract management might look, though.

The feedback from the focus groups will largely drive how outside management would operate.

"That's why we need representation from all of these different groups, so we're basically à la carte so to speak. Building, what is our ideal ask?" Odegaard said.

"I would really look at this as an opportunity for us to best craft whatever is best suited for the city," Odegaard said.

If the mayor chooses to pursue the contract management route, the La Crosse Common Council would get the final decision on which contract, if any to approve. It could choose to deny the proposals if none fit well enough, meaning an RFP process is not a done deal.

Some board members talked about the gravity of the decision to possibly hand the keys over to private management, saying it would be hard to go back.

"You'd have to rehire everybody and start all over," said board member Phil Addis.

In the meantime, an interim director will need to be hired, a search and decision that will be in the hands of the mayor and city council.

Fahey said when he was deciding the date for his retirement, it was in part because it was the end of a pay period, but also because it was after the anticipated shows of comedian Charlie Berens, who will be performing at the Center on Oct. 15.