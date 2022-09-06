Lower tax rate with La Crosse's 2023 budget, but bills expected to 'average out' with new assessments

The city of La Crosse is eyeing a roughly $68.6 million 2023 operating budget, and as officials continue to navigate state revenue constraints and one-time COVID relief funding, La Crosse residents could expect stationary tax bills.

At the city's Board of Estimates meeting Tuesday afternoon it was outlined that the current budget would drop the city's tax rate by nearly 19% next year.

Typically lower taxes would be a bigger celebration, but officials saw this as less of a win because of a city-wide reassessment that is likely to raise property values across the board.

This new rate, which is not yet final, would decrease property taxes by about $306 for an average $150,000 home. But because of the new assessments, this wouldn't necessarily mean property owners would see this big of a decrease, and it may instead "average out" the higher values with lower taxes.

"I have yet to get a call from anybody telling me that their property values have gone down," said council president Barb Janssen. "So I do believe that because of the hard work that you've done that hopefully even with the increased assessment that with this lower mill rate that it should average out."

"And everybody would be paying their fair share," Janssen said.

"The mill rate is going down, that may not mean your taxes are going down," council member Doug Happel said.

On Tuesday, the board signaled that it was satisfied with the budget overall, which has dropped by about a million dollars from the first draft presented over the summer. The new proposal also uses new strategies to overcome a roughly $4.2 million revenue gap while still leaving room for more spending, a change of pace from the city's previous pandemic-strangled budgets.

One of the largest lingering questions, though, is whether or not the city council will add $542,775 in position requests.

These positions range from a new inclusive recreation coordinator position with the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department or a new animal control specialist with the Police Department, to restoring several positions with the library that were cut in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Adding these positions wouldn't affect the tax rate, but would instead need to be funded with the city's general fund or one-time dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Library director Shanneon Grant said the library has been able to slowly restore about half of the 15 positions that were removed or reduced in 2020, which has in turn restored some services and more hours.

"But we haven't been able to restore everything that we cut out," she said.

The library is requesting the largest boost to staffing at $202,931. That would cover reinstating a part-time building maintenance worker, who Grant said is necessary as people begin to use the library facilities more, as well as two part-time associated librarians for the archives department, and one librarian who would focus on youth services and community outreach.

The Park Department's request to add a new inclusive recreation coordinator who would be dedicated to events such as Special Olympics and other longstanding and new community events, such as increased opportunities with the Ho-Chunk Nation. Additionally, this person would work closely with the city's Arts Board.

This, in addition to reclassifying the city's certified arborist position, would cost about $88,601.

The city is also looking to move its animal control services in-house.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said this is because of a rate increase from the Coulee Region Humane Society, which currently provides animal control services to the city. The renewed contract would be increased from about $250,000 to $370,000.

"We determined that that was not something that was affordable by the city," Reynolds said.

Instead, an animal control specialist with the city is being proposed at a total of $73,946.

Council president Janssen said she wanted more analysis on the long-term benefits of adding any new positions, recommending that only those that would have neutral affects or save money should be added.

"I would love to add library positions back in, however I think we need to be very careful when we're adding those commitments," Janssen said.

"I think they're all valid requests. It's just a matter of how much risk are we willing to take at this point not knowing some pretty big factors coming up in the future," she said.

The city is also looking to opt back into the state's Expenditure Restraint Program (ERP) after skipping it last year to balance the 2022 budget.

This program places restrictions on how much a municipality can increase its budget from year to year in exchange for additional funding, and last year La Crosse opted out so it could use more one-time funding to overcome a spending deficit.

Because it chose not to participate in 2022, the floor for new restrictions is now higher than previous years, giving the city more room to increase its budget. And opting back in will give them more revenue to work with in future years, though not in the 2023 budget since the state's payment for the ERP kicks in a year later and can't be used until 2024.

Specifically, under the ERP, the city has a window to increase $4.2 million in 2023, which is more than double what it was allowed before the gap year.

The budget is currently only proposed to increase about $1.04 million, meaning there would be room to add the position requests if the city council chose to.

The city is overcoming the revenue deficit that was identified partially with the help of a $1.67 million payment from a developer who was out of compliance with an agreement. But the city will also use $2.5 million in ARPA funds to bridge the gap.

This prompted some questions from officials concerned about the sustainability of relying on these one-time funds, though the larger worry on Tuesday was about the future of state-shared revenues, which typically make up large chunks of local budgets.

La Crosse's budget specifically estimates a 6% drop in state shared revenues for 2023, and the city is not unique in this issue; some communities are going to referendums to increase levy limits in last-ditch efforts to combat the funding crisis.

During Tuesday's meeting, Reynolds made several pitches to call on state leaders to address funding issues.

"If by chance any of you would like to advocate to our legislators in relation to shared revenue or any other potential way for this city or any other city or village or town to build up revenue independently, if you would like to advocate on the city's behalf, please let me know," Reynolds said. "I will certainly be there to help you."

The Board of Estimates will meet again in October to review and adopt the budget. After that, it will go to the La Crosse Common Council in November for a public hearing and final adoption.