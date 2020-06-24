Major projects included in updated 2021 city project budget, spending to be shaped by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the city of La Crosse continues planning for the next fiscal year, officials are fine-tuning its capital improvement projects budget, planning to focus on large, spendier projects and preparing for ongoing battles with the pandemic.

The updated plan, which will go to the City Planning Commission on June 29 for approval, calls for $119,209,318 in total spending for projects around the city, with $14,708,380 needed in new funding.

This is down significantly from the roughly $29 million city staff requested in new spending for projects, and officials said that taxpayers should not see a substantial increase to property taxes.

City staff have been narrowing down the requests during the past month, hearing input from the community and various department heads to try and prioritize projects.

Total spending is up significantly from last year’s budget of $44.5 million, but new spending would be cut in half, from nearly $30 million.