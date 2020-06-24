Major projects included in updated 2021 city project budget, spending to be shaped by COVID-19

As the city of La Crosse continues planning for the next fiscal year, officials are fine-tuning its capital improvement projects budget, planning to focus on large, spendier projects and preparing for ongoing battles with the pandemic.
The updated plan, which will go to the City Planning Commission on June 29 for approval, calls for $119,209,318 in total spending for projects around the city, with $14,708,380 needed in new funding.
This is down significantly from the roughly $29 million city staff requested in new spending for projects, and officials said that taxpayers should not see a substantial increase to property taxes.
City staff have been narrowing down the requests during the past month, hearing input from the community and various department heads to try and prioritize projects.
Total spending is up significantly from last year’s budget of $44.5 million, but new spending would be cut in half, from nearly $30 million.
More than half of the proposed budget is dedicated to the first phase of the much-anticipated overhaul of updates to La Crosse’s wastewater treatment facility.
The city is planning to spend $62 million in its first year updating the plant, which will allow it to comply with state and federal environmental guidelines.
Just nearly $22 million will be spent on new community development projects. $19.1 million of that dedicated to launching initial infrastructure like streets, sidewalks and utilities for River Point District, a large, mixed-use development project heading for La Crosse’s downtown and riverfront.
The city will be updating fewer miles of its streets in 2021, but officials said that is because the projects are more substantial, dedicating $13.5 million for 5.5 miles of road construction.
Projects include the major updates to Jackson Street and State Road 33, and phase one of the Bliss Road stabilizing project.
The city has faced a lot of challenges due to COVID-19, and part of its spending for the next year will be impacted by that.
City Hall and the council chambers will get $1.75 million in renovations to address asbestos issues, add new public seating, and adapt the space to better protect staff and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
There’s no indication exactly how the pandemic will impact the city’s overall budget, but officials are preparing for a “major” recession, already slashing $4.49 million from this year’s budget to help offset losses.
Here’s a breakdown of the proposed budget:
- $67,649,000 for utilities — such as wastewater treatment facility updates, sanitary, sewer, water projects
- $21,966,930 for economic and community developments
- $13,471,038 for infrastructure and streets
- $11,927 for public buildings, parks and public safety
- $4,195,350 for equipment
Smaller projects for the year include completing the outdoor phase of the Green Island tennis complex, updates to Pettibone Park and Carroll Park ballfields, the updates to the fire station alert system.
Existing funds will be used for the construction of the new Northside fire station, officials said.
Some projects that were pushed back a year include the Weigent Park shelter, accessory items for Bluffview Park and various neighborhood lighting project requests.
The proposed capital improvement budget will head to the City Planning Commission next week for its first stage of approval.
It will then make its way through both the Judiciary & Administration and Finance & Personnel committees before it can be approved by La Crosse’s Common Council, with plans that it will be finalized by August.
