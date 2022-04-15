Mayo parking lot redesign, Denton Street townhouses approved by city council

After breaking ground on its new hospital earlier in the week, Mayo Clinic Health Systems will also be allowed to move forward with its plans to redesign a nearby parking lot.

The La Crosse Common Council approved a resolution Thursday night allowing Mayo to vacate an alley that runs through the block at 11th, 10th, Ferry and Division Streets.

The parking lot is made up almost entirely of Mayo parking lots, and the hospital plans to make them more cohesive as it restructures its parking plan for the new hospital building.

The plan was heading into city council with a 30-day referral attached to it, but after more discussions, council member Mackenzie Mindel said she no longer thought that would be useful.

"Given that I don't think that the residents would necessarily achieve what they want to achieve in referral. I would recommend or ask council members to vote against a referral," Mindel said.

She noted that neighbors' concerns still stand, which largely centered on the permanency of removing an alley for any possible future housing development on the lot. But Mindel said in talking with Mayo, she understood the urgency.

According to the plans, Mayo will maintain the actual structure of the alley, but use it as an aisle and access point to the parking lot. The lot will be repaved to be cohesive, and greenery will be included to improve the aesthetics of the lot.

The parking lot will also now stretch across the entire lot, which currently has a small corner of green space. This will add eight new parking spaces.

The city council also approved the rezoning for the construction of two townhomes at 1024, 1034 and 1038 Denton Street.

The project had received some neighborhood opposition in recent weeks, but the council approved the project on Thursday without any discussion. Council member Chris Kahlow was the only no vote.

Plans submitted by developer Steve Schlicht call for two, four-unit townhomes and two detached garages.

The units will be sold individually like a condominium, though there will be no restriction on if the buyers could rent them out or not.

