Mayor issues emergency order, opening city-owned buildings as winter shelters

An emergency order was issued by La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds to open city-owned buildings as emergency overnight winter shelters for those who are experiencing homelessness.

The two sites identified in the declaration are the Southside Community Center and the Northside Policing Center.

The emergency order shall be in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Monday. This will provide for 24/7 shelter through the duration of the severe weather.

“With the winter storm approaching and the potential for life-threatening weather conditions, I have decided to issue a temporary emergency declaration to allow use of city buildings for shelter,” said Reynolds in a message to council members. “We do not know how many people may utilize the locations. Staff are prepping for small and large numbers.”

An emergency declaration is necessary in order to allow non-conforming usage of these sites.

The Harry J Olson Senior Center, previously mentioned as a city-owned site to be used for the homeless in an emergency, was not included in this declaration.

The city clerk will add this Declaration of Emergency to the agenda of the next meeting of the La Crosse Common Council for its review, ratification, modification or repeal. That meeting will take place on January 12, 2023.

