Mayor Kabat braces for little local support included in pending federal COVID relief

Congress is still in a close battle to approve the country's second round of COVID-19 relief funding, as political parties fight over line items and bottom lines.
The Republican-held Senate unveiled its stimulus bill, which many are calling "skinny," as its total racks up to $1 trillion, compared to the bill the House passed amounting to $3 trillion, and critics are in opposition as it leaves out another round of stimulus checks and funding for state and local municipalities.
"It's a shame," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said. "You think that a global pandemic and an economic downturn would not just kind of dissolve into this partisan politics, but it's clear that they are still quite a ways apart."
"We're trying to deal with not only the coronavirus, and also the economic downturn, and we haven't received one penny of help from the federal government," Kabat said.
The city of La Crosse has seen some CARES Act dollars, but it has come through specific channels that limit how they can be spent, and it's gone to things like small business relief, housing and child-care efforts.
"We have not received any help to our budget," Kabat said, noting that if relief doesn't come, it will mean more layoffs and furloughs.
The city of La Crosse has lost just more than $49 million in revenues this year, according to its August financial report.
But the mayor said he knows the city's pockets are not the only ones hurting.
"It's not only the cities and the states that I'm paying close attention to, but it's the other challenges as well, as far as getting relief into the hands of all of the folks here in America and in La Crosse," through stimulus checks and a bump in unemployment payouts.
The Senate will vote on its new bill later this week.
