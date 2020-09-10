 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Kabat braces for little local support included in pending federal COVID relief
2 comments

Mayor Kabat braces for little local support included in pending federal COVID relief

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Tim Kabat

Kabat

Congress is still in a close battle to approve the country's second round of COVID-19 relief funding, as political parties fight over line items and bottom lines.

The Republican-held Senate unveiled its stimulus bill, which many are calling "skinny," as its total racks up to $1 trillion, compared to the bill the House passed amounting to $3 trillion, and critics are in opposition as it leaves out another round of stimulus checks and funding for state and local municipalities.

"It's a shame," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said. "You think that a global pandemic and an economic downturn would not just kind of dissolve into this partisan politics, but it's clear that they are still quite a ways apart."

"We're trying to deal with not only the coronavirus, and also the economic downturn, and we haven't received one penny of help from the federal government," Kabat said.

The city of La Crosse has seen some CARES Act dollars, but it has come through specific channels that limit how they can be spent, and it's gone to things like small business relief, housing and child-care efforts.

"We have not received any help to our budget," Kabat said, noting that if relief doesn't come, it will mean more layoffs and furloughs.

The city of La Crosse has lost just more than $49 million in revenues this year, according to its August financial report.

But the mayor said he knows the city's pockets are not the only ones hurting.

"It's not only the cities and the states that I'm paying close attention to, but it's the other challenges as well, as far as getting relief into the hands of all of the folks here in America and in La Crosse," through stimulus checks and a bump in unemployment payouts.

The Senate will vote on its new bill later this week.

Download PDF City of La Crosse August financial report
2 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparity Announcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News