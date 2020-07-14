Mayor Kabat names interim La Crosse city planner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, planning department employee Andrea Trane, formerly Andrea Schnick, was announced as the interim city planner, according to a statement from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

Trane has been an employee with the city since July 2016, where she’s served as the economic development planner.

“Andrea’s extensive knowledge and understanding of city planning, economic and community development programs and projects, plus her passion and commitment to the La Crosse community are the perfect combination of skills to lead,” the planning department, the statement said.

In her time with the planning department, she has worked to start the city’s Women and Minority Owned Business Assistance program and helped launch the small business COVID-19 relief grants in recent months.

“She has led our economic development program to new levels of success by building strong relationships with our businesses and economic development partners,” Kabat said in his statement.

The position for city planner was recently vacated when former director Jason Gilman announced his resignation in the wake of heavy budget cuts to the department.

