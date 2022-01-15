Mayor Reynolds depicts city of 'optimism' and growth in State of the City address

In his first ever State of the City address, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds reflected on accomplishments from the past year and set sights on another year of growth.

Reynolds gave the address at Thursday night's La Crosse Common Council meeting, its first convenving of the new year. Reynolds and about a third of the council members attended in person and the remaining tuned-in virtually, a sign of the times.

"I can report that the overall state of the city of La Crosse is one of strength, resiliency, innovation and optimism," Reynolds said.

The pandemic was a big theme throughout Reynolds' address, indicating that the city has worked hard to adapt through the changes — whether through health care workers or staff working to reboot city services — and will continue to do so.

"We've all learned to face the latest twist and variation to this pandemic saga and share a communal desire to grow and develop, to shine on, rise up towards a future of equity, resolve and prosperity for all," Reynolds said. "And while doing so, we look to 2022 to help us step firmly into the light."

One of the biggest motifs from his address was housing, an indication that he doesn't plan to let up on improving the city's housing market. It was an idea he campaigned on heavily and has kept squarely in focus throughout his first eight months in office.

In 2021, Reynolds highlighted, the city has broken ground on its Riverpoint District and 5th Ward Residences, approved plans for a 64-unit apartment building on Fourth Street, and found developers for the former Kmart site. Four townhomes on Jackson Street, eight on Denton Street, 12 units on Rose and on Division are also among the pending new liveable spaces.

"As of this moment there are around 1,500 new homes that are in a planning, development or construction phase in our city — 1,500. We're witnessing an historic level of housing development in La Crosse, setting ourselves on a course for sustainable growth and prosperity by focusing on building places for people to simply live in this great city," Reynolds said.

Reynolds highlighted regionalization, pointing to the new sewer agreement with Onalaska, and a new fire agreement with Holmen.

Some of the city's major wins in the past year included breaking ground on the massive revamp to its wastewater treatment facility, the grand opening of the Trane All Abilities Park, the completion of the La Crosse Center expansion — which was "on time and under budget" — a breakthrough on the north-south corridor project, and a new fleet of electric buses that brought the president to town.

New road maps to future success such as the Safe Routes to School plan, a new climate action plan and work to begin updating a two-decade-old comprehensive plan all also culminated in the last year.

Some police reform was also on Reynold's list of city accomplishments for the year. He highlighted the "unique community resource unit" implemented with the county, aimed to better support mental health crises. In addition, the police department introduced a new "Lightest Touch" policy, which adjusts the way police interact with the community's youth. The city has also taken a more "thoughtful approach" to policing and homelessness this year, Reynolds said.

Reynolds called La Crosse a "truly inspiring place to live." Looking ahead, he said that while the city is not without its challenges, its "resilience" would help it become more equitable for all.

"Our prosperity, growth and development may hinge on some of the incredible projects that we began the previous year, it may depend on decisions that we make this year that will impact generations to come. It may hang simply on chance and the ability to act decisively as the situation demands," Reynolds said.

"In any case, our community can take heart that we continue to energetically pursue a path that will help La Crosse truly thrive in ways that benefit everyone who calls this city home," he said.

